Ershad’s fourth death anniv today

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition Janbandhu Golam Mohammad Quader MP will preside over the meeting. Top level leaders of Jatiya Party will address the meeting. Today is the fourth death anniversary of Hussain Muhammad Ershad, former president and Jatiya Party chairman.He died on 14th July day in 2019 at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital CMH. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Pallibandhu Hussain Muhammad Ershad, a detailed program has been undertaken by Jatiya Party.Jatiya Party is observing the death anniversary of its founder with due respect. Doa mahfil and Qurankhawani will also be held at the Jatiya Party Central Office premises in Kakrail.A memorial meeting will be held marking the Pallibandhu Hussain Muhammad Ershad's death anniversary at Institution of Diploma Engineers (IDEB) auditorium at 3:00 pm.Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition Janbandhu Golam Mohammad Quader MP will preside over the meeting. Top level leaders of Jatiya Party will address the meeting.