Ershad’s fourth death anniv today
Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 58
Today is the fourth death anniversary of Hussain Muhammad Ershad, former president and Jatiya Party chairman.
He died on 14th July day in 2019 at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital CMH. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Pallibandhu Hussain Muhammad Ershad, a detailed program has been undertaken by Jatiya Party.
A memorial meeting will be held marking the Pallibandhu Hussain Muhammad Ershad's death anniversary at Institution of Diploma Engineers (IDEB) auditorium at 3:00 pm.
Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition Janbandhu Golam Mohammad Quader MP will preside over the meeting. Top level leaders of Jatiya Party will address the meeting.