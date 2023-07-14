

Prez invited to Global Climate Action Summit in UAE



"During the meeting, the UAE envoy handed over an invitation letter given by UAE President to the event organized on the occasion of the 'Cop-28' and the 52nd National Day of the UAE," President's press secretary told the BSS after the meeting.



In the letter of invitation, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, "The UAE will host and chair the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its 28th session (COP28) to be held in Dubai Expo City from 30 November to 12 December 2023."

It added: "Therefore, it is my great pleasure to invite His Highness to participate in the "Global Climate Action Summit", which will represent the official opening of the Climate Summit and will be held on 1-2 December 2023. The 52nd National Day of the UAE and concurrent celebrations will be held."



The Head of State extended his sincere thanks to the UAE President for inviting him for the event.



During the meeting, the President said the relationship between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates is very excellent at present, adding that the bilateral and diplomatic ties that were established through the UAE visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974 have been expanded to various fields including trade and investment.



The prospects of expansion of trade and investment between the two countries in various fields including energy are very bright, he observed.



He expressed the hope that the ongoing relationship between the two countries would reach more heights through the visit-exchanges both in public and private levels.



Terming the 50-year of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the UAE as a landmark event, the envoy said the unprecedented development and progress that Bangladesh has made in the last decade is indeed an exemplary instance.



The ambassador said the UAE would always support the development of Bangladesh in days to come.

Secretaries concerned were present there. �BSS



