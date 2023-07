The deceased were identified as Shahid,30, and Tobarak,50. They lived in Narayanganj's Kanchpur area.



The accident took place around 12:30pm when the victims were working at the construction site, said Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge (OC) of Siddhirganj Police Station.



NARAYANGANJ, July 13: Two workers died after falling from a crane while working at an under-construction building in Narayanganj's Jalkuri area on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Shahid,30, and Tobarak,50. They lived in Narayanganj's Kanchpur area.The accident took place around 12:30pm when the victims were working at the construction site, said Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge (OC) of Siddhirganj Police Station."Tobarak died on the spot", he added. �UNB