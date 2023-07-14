DMP arrests 43 for consuming, selling drugs in city







According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.



They also detained a total of 43 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of July 12 to 6 am today.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 21,389 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 269 grams of heroin and 36.900 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possessions, the release added.



Police filed 28 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. �BSS



