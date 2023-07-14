Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

9 institutions fined Tk 29 lakh in city, N’ganj

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

A mobile court on Wednesday fined nine institutions in the city's Kadamtali, Keraniganj and Fatulla in Narayanganj Tk 29 lakh for producing, storing and selling adulterated food, chemical die and unauthorized and fake electric cable.

Executive Magistrate of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) headquarters Md Mazharul Islam led the drive. RAB-10 officers and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) representatives took part in the drive.

During the drive, fake electric cables and adulterated food worth taka one lakh were seized and later destroyed, RAB-10 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Enayet Kabir Shoaib confirmed the matter to BSS.

The institutions that were fined are-Nazmul Islam Metal Holding Factory, Kids Food Factory, Rani Steel Mill, James Bond Company, Hands-Free Paper Rice Factory, Hossain Manufactures, BSN Cable Factory, Edison Cable Factory and Pradhan Consumer Products.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ershad’s fourth death anniv today
Prez invited to Global Climate Action Summit in UAE
2 workers die falling from crane in N'ganj
DMP arrests 43 for consuming, selling drugs in city
9 institutions fined Tk 29 lakh in city, N’ganj
Low-cost dengue test at Osmani Hospital in Sylhet
DSCC opens control room to check dengue
63 more C-19 cases reported


Latest News
Fruit trader hacked to death by muggers in Gazipur
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft