9 institutions fined Tk 29 lakh in city, N’ganj

A mobile court on Wednesday fined nine institutions in the city's Kadamtali, Keraniganj and Fatulla in Narayanganj Tk 29 lakh for producing, storing and selling adulterated food, chemical die and unauthorized and fake electric cable.Executive Magistrate of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) headquarters Md Mazharul Islam led the drive. RAB-10 officers and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) representatives took part in the drive.During the drive, fake electric cables and adulterated food worth taka one lakh were seized and later destroyed, RAB-10 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Enayet Kabir Shoaib confirmed the matter to BSS.The institutions that were fined are-Nazmul Islam Metal Holding Factory, Kids Food Factory, Rani Steel Mill, James Bond Company, Hands-Free Paper Rice Factory, Hossain Manufactures, BSN Cable Factory, Edison Cable Factory and Pradhan Consumer Products. �BSS