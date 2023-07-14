Video
Friday, 14 July, 2023
Low-cost dengue test at Osmani Hospital in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Sylhet Correspondent

Sylhet Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Janmejoy Dutt Shankar said on Thursday that dengue tests can be done at low cost at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

He said that a dengue test can be done for 50 taka instead of 100 taka in the next 1 month. Dengue tests can be done every day from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm at the pathology department for Tk 50.

He also said that currently, 12 dengue patients are receiving treatment in the Sylhet district. Among them, three are receiving treatment at Osmani Medical College Hospital and the remaining 9 are receiving treatment at home on doctor's advice.


