Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:11 PM
DSCC opens control room to check dengue

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday opened a central control room to check dengue disease and Aedes mosquito under its area.

DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the control room at Shitalakshya Hall of the Nagar Bhaban.

He said that the control room will remain open for the next three months so that the activities of dengue control effort can be monitored.

Though there was a schedule of opening it on the first day of Bengali month Sharvan, two days ago it was opened due to holiday on that day, he said. This year the decision to keep the control room open for three months was taken, Taposh said.

Underscoring the need for public awareness to check the dengue menace, the mayor said 1, 040 activists have been working following the guidelines of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) at the field level under supervision of their councillors in 75 wards.

He said that they centrally monitored the activities on Facebook live and got benefits from the programme over the past two years.

Primarily they collect information about the dengue patients from the DGHS and conduct special drives to destroy the breeding spots of the Aedes mosquito surrounding 40 yards of the houses of dengue patients, the mayor said.

He urged the city dwellers under the DSCC to inform them about the breeding spots of the dengue or larvae following the number-01709-900888.    �UNB


