Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:10 PM
Plant more trees to protect nature: Minister

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

SYLHET, July 13: For the protection of the country's environment and the socio-economic development of the people, tree plantations should be done extensively, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md.Shahab Uddin said on Thursday.

"The need for plantation drives and tree fairs are important to build a habitable environment for people," he said.

The minister was addressing a 'Tree Plantation Campaign and Divisional Tree Mela 2023' organised by the Forest Department at Sylhet Govt Alia Madrasa Ground on Thursday.

Shahab Uddin said that according to the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate has planted 75 million trees in the fiscal year 2022-23.

He said that cutting of mountains and hills should be stopped to protect the balance of the environment. The minister urged everyone to come forward to increase the total amount of forestation in the country through rooftop agriculture and social forestry.

Presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet District Md. Mozibor Rahman, Acting Divisional Commissioner Zakaria, Additional DIG MA Jalil, Additional Police Commissioner Md. Masud Rana and General Secretary of Metropolitan Awami League Professor Zakir Hossain were present at the meeting.

After the discussion, the minister distributed cheques to the beneficiaries and saplings to the students.      �UNB


