Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:10 PM
Home Editorial

Defying all odds RMG export increases

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023

It is encouraging to note that, while exports to traditional markets such as the United States and European countries have marked a decline, the good news lies in the remarkable growth of RMG exports to non-traditional markets.

According to recent data released by the Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), country's apparel exports to the European Union (EU) reached $23.52 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting a notable increase of 9.93 percent from the previous year. However, this growth was not uniform across all EU markets, as exports to major countries like Germany and Poland experienced a significant decline. Notably, Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands have now emerged as key markets for Bangladeshi garments.

At the same time, the United States, traditionally a major destination of our RMG exports, witnessed a decrease of 5.51 percent, with exports totalling $8.51 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23. In contrast, exports to the United Kingdom and Canada showed promising growth rates of 11.78 percent and 16.55 percent, respectively.

However, non-traditional markets registered a positive growth rate of 31.38 percent in the same fiscal year. Countries like Japan, Australia, and India have crossed the $1 billion milestone, presenting immense potentials for further expansion. Moreover, the impressive performance in non-traditional markets demonstrates the competitiveness and adaptability of Bangladeshi manufacturers.

This diversification of export destinations signifies a strategic shift for RMG sector opening up new avenues for growth and reducing its reliance on a few key markets.

Needs be mentioned, government's cash incentive support of 4 percent has played a pivotal role in incentivizing exports to non-traditional markets, and raising it to 5 percent would further stimulate growth in these markets. Additionally, considering the devaluation of the Bangladeshi Taka against the US dollar can enhance the competitiveness of Bangladeshi garments and boost exports.

Looking ahead, the government's ambitious target of $72 billion in export earnings for the current fiscal year, including $62 billion from goods and $10 billion from the services sector, highlights the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

At the same time, the industry must remain proactive, adapt to evolving market demands, invest in research and development, and explore innovative ways to enhance product quality, sustainability, and value addition.

Last of all, Bangladesh is a developing country with aspirations of becoming a high-income one in the next two decades, but this also needs to be reflected in the incomes of people from all sectors of the country. The country has been vigilant when it comes to safety compliance as well, but some non-compliant practices are still being reported in some poorly managed factories which need to be addressed the quickest.



