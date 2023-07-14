Combating dengue: Uniting against a silent threat







With the rise in dengue cases in Dhaka city, it is crucial to educate the public about this potentially life-threatening disease. Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, poses a significant public health threat.



Preventing dengue requires a collective effort from individuals, communities, and authorities. We must emphasize the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites by keeping our surroundings clean and free of stagnant water. Regularly checking and cleaning water containers, using mosquito nets or screens, and wearing protective clothing can also help prevent mosquito bites.

Furthermore, public health agencies and educational institutions should actively promote dengue awareness campaigns. These initiatives can include distributing informational materials, organizing community workshops, and conducting school programs to educate children about the disease and preventive measures.



Timely reporting of dengue cases and effective mosquito control programs by local authorities are crucial for early detection and prevention of outbreaks. Adequate resources should be allocated to support these efforts, including increased funding for research and development of dengue vaccines.



By raising awareness about dengue and implementing preventive measures, we can collectively combat this disease and protect our community's health. Let us work together to promote dengue awareness and ensure a safer and healthier environment for all.

Saifa Amreen

Sylhet



