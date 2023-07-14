

The boundaries in diplomatic relations



Elders say that even if two bowls are placed together, it makes a sound. That is, murder, small disputes can happen. Regionally, when many countries share a border, there can be a bit of a sour-sweet relationship. Moreover, the nature of relationships is that they fluctuate. But America has always turned these small regional issues into conflicts. And to prevent conflict, they create a market for selling weapons.



Such a situation has been created in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. After the fall of Soviet Russia, the United States dominated the world for a long time. In the last twenty years, Russia has started to come back to the chair of power. Russia's economic development and global friendship were becoming a challenge for America. This is basically why Russia has been driven into a warlike state. America has now started supplying Ukraine with internationally banned cluster bombs. That is, America is knowingly leading the world to a nuclear war.

The recent China-Taiwan is also an issue. To hinder China's economic growth and rise, the US is provoking Taiwan to the point of a war situation. Russia-China is a threat to America's hegemony in the world. But America will never attack them directly because of the nuclear weapons and other powers of the two countries. Instead, they will wage proxy wars between themselves and their neighbours, damaging economic and global relations. That is why NATO stands as a fear of gambling. However, the world now understands that the formation of NATO, leaving out the political and economic powers like India-China-Russia, is basically a strategy to create an adversary and a game of weapons and intelligence by tying up war.



A few days ago, the Middle East was the target of America. An observation of the entire period makes clear that America initially used regional differences to break the regional unity of the region. They make a stage with own agents to create conflict. The number of agents of this kind in America is about 2 lakhs worldwide. Those who walk in the guise of chief employees of multinational companies, human rights activists, voluntary organizations.



America does not have eternal enmity, it has eternal interests. Notable examples are Libya, Iraq, Iran. Libya's Muammar Gaddafi wanted to use Africa's oil resources to build a new bank along the lines of the United Africa and the World Bank. If established, Western power including America would have been undermined under the guise of the World Bank. Iraq's Saddam Hussein took the initiative to nationalize oil resources and to break the reign of the petrodollar to an alternative currency with a regional currency for the exchange rate of oil. Which is against America's interests. As a result, America attacked two countries in front of the world system, killed two heads of state.



This long-standing curiosity and cynicism has been lost in the rise of Russia-China-India. Because of this, like a wounded lover, America has entered the field to look for another regional arena with the failed mission in the Middle East. That is why there is so much tension in Asia. The region's wealth, market size and consumer volume are impressive. The population of India, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan and other Asian countries will account for 45 percent of global GDP by 2040. The working youth force here is about 58 percent of the world. Its economic growth will be two-thirds of the world economy. 60 percent of the world's oceans are in this region, 25 percent of the land. That is why America is so eager for this region. IPS or Indo-Pacific Strategy has been taken as a tool for this.



America has put other countries including Japan, South Korea, India, Philippines, Bangladesh in IPS or Indo-Pacific Strategy but not China. In other words, here too, an adversary has been set up so that everyone is busy with neighbouring China. Because China already has border disputes with Japan, South Korea and India. America wants to use that to move forward.



America's policies of this kind have made them globally unpopular. Apart from this, there is the strategy of regime change or change of power in each country. America, with the name of democracy, has so far installed dictators in 70 countries. Bought huge amount of weapons with them. A military coup attempt failed in Turkey a few days ago. Then by interfering in the election, they wanted to defeat Recep Tayyip Erdogan and install their preferred candidate. And they failed there too.



Now their target in Asia is Bangladesh. Because Bangladesh is geographically located in a place where it can destabilize neighbouring India-China if it is brought into the fold. Because Bangladesh has borders with India around it. If border-centric instability is created here, the development, progress of Bangladesh and future leadership of India can be weakened. Moreover, from the side of Bangladesh, surveillance and instability can be created on China after Myanmar. Earlier when BNP held power in Bangladesh, the condition of the northern part bordering India is bearing its witness.



America also directly opposed the liberation war of Bangladesh. They could not hold back their expression of joy after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's family. That is they have so much love with sectarians, fundamentalists and militants. The establishment of BNP was in the atmosphere of autocracy. Therefore, they also consider America as a friend rather than the people of Bangladesh. The consideration of interests is the same. Which is not possible during Awami League government.



Due to the digital revolution led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, internet and information are in the hands of people. So the people of Bangladesh know today that America's friendship is only to hide their interests. That is why what America wants to do today is reversed. Turkey's Erdogan is a proof of that. The same will happen in Bangladesh. Because Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dedication and development achievements for the people of the country are unique. However, her campaigning strategies are low tide according to her achievements.



America is still one of the most powerful countries in the world. But even then they will not be able to return to the mainstream unless they stop the regime change or unwanted interference in the country. For example, they are now unpopular even in Latin American countries due to their totalitarian interests. The reserves of lithium in mines in Bolivia, Argentina and Chile are approximately 21 million tons, 19.3 million tons and 9.6 million tons, respectively. These countries now do not want to export lithium directly. Rather, they want to produce and export products with it. China wants to invest in it. But America wants lithium directly. This is how the addiction to excess profits, narcissism and vested interests is driving America alone.



India-China-Russia has overcome the problem of global communication through the use of technology, despite being slightly behind in language difficulties. Also, the government system of the states is becoming more reliable as there is no political interference there. The world-friendship of the future will be with such conciliators, this is the global belief.

The writer is a contributor



