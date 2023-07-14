

Impacts of youth participation in COP



COP is the primary decision-making body of the UNFCCC. Representatives from all the signatory countries of the UNFCCC participates in the process of COP. COP assesses the effects of measures introduced by the Parties to limit climate change against the overall goal of the UNFCCC.A total of197 countries of the United Nationshas an agreement with UNFCCC. Stabilizing the greenhouse gases is the top priority of this agreement.



Negotiations and Debates are the main activities in the COP meetings. Reviewing the progress to limit climate change is the main aim of UNFCCC and COP. COP might result in new treaties, agreements and sometimes refining targets, agreeing with new or existing rules, like the Kyoto Protocol. Reviewing the contributions and handling climate change issues are the key objectives of COP meeting. Members associated to the Paris Agreement also submit their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Historically, young people remain left out of decision-making processes at both national and international levels. That affects their lives, and they must bear the biggest brunt of climate change. This is an important issue that might be affecting humanity both now and in the future. In the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) where countries met in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt to assess progress and strengthen commitments in tackling climate change, youth voices desperately called for inclusion and inter-generational solidarity in climate negotiations and decision-making processes.



In Bangladesh, it is quite difficult to create space for young people to participate in international events like COP. They don't even get opportunities to take part in the national decision-making process. But the scenario is changing day by day and young people are stepping forward to make sure of their participation. They are continuously raising their voices to climate justice issues.



Youth participation in the decision-making process on climate issues is significant for several reasons:



Future Impact: Climate change will have the most profound impact on younger generations. They will inherit the consequences of the decisions made today, including environmental, social, and economic challenges. Therefore, involving youth in decision-making ensures that their perspectives, concerns, and ideas are considered to shape a sustainable future.



Fresh Perspectives: Young people bring fresh perspectives, innovative and sustainable ideas, and creative and easy solutions to complex problems. They are working on the grounds of climate issues, and they can better understand the realities due to climate change. Youths are one of the most vulnerable groups to the effect of climate change. Their unique experiences and insights can contribute to more effective and forward-thinking policies and strategies.



Interconnectedness: Climate change is a global challenge that requires collective action. Engaging youth in decision-making processes fosters a sense of global citizenship and encourages collaboration across borders. Young people have demonstrated their ability to mobilize and advocate for climate action globally, making them valuable partners in shaping international climate policies.



Empowerment and Education: Involving youth in decision-making processes empowers them to become active participants in creating sustainable change. It provides opportunities for learning, skill development, and capacity building, enabling young people to become informed and engaged citizens who can drive positive environmental action within their communities.



We've seen the positive outcome of youth participation on COP-27. Young climate activists represented their key demands that paid specific attention to: Action for Climate Empowerment, Adaptation and Resilience and Accessible Finance that were determined during COY17 which convened over 1,000 young people from more than 140 countries before the official opening of COP27, and following several rich local, national, and regional conferences of youth.



Bangladeshi youths are also now presenting in the COP and other conferences related to climate action. They're influencing the negotiation process at national and international levels.



Overall, youth participation in the decision-making process on climate issues brings fresh perspectives, empowers young people, and promotes intergenerational equity. By including youth in climate discussions, we can harness their energy, ideas, and passion to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.



The writer is a Climate Activist and Development Professional



