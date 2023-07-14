Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

10,000 acre agri-land under threat for dyke on Dashmina canal

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondent

10,000 acre agri-land under threat for dyke on Dashmina canal

10,000 acre agri-land under threat for dyke on Dashmina canal

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, July 13: A total of 10,000 acres of agriculture land have been under threat due to dyke in a government canal in Dashmina Upazila of the district.

Local influential people took settlement of the canal as fake landless and have made dykes halting irrigation.

The canal has flowed through ward no. 6 and 8 of Purba Alipura Village under Alipura Union in the upazila. This canal would be used for agriculture irrigation before.
Now dykes have been raised at its different points.

Victim farmers said, despite complaining several times to the department concerned and public representatives, they are getting no remedy. They demanded opening the canal for public interest.

According to local sources, 90 per cent people of this village are dependent on agriculture. From 2001 to 2006, local influential people showing them landless took settlement of Khas land of the canal.

A farmer of Purba Alipura Village Nannu Matabbar said, "Local influential have taken settlement of the canal. We have been suffering for about 20 years."  

Another Fazle Ali Hawladar of the village said, none of them are landless who have taken settlement; they all are solvent. They have dug ponds and raised dykes blocking the water extraction, he added.

He further said, about 10,000 acres of land have been damaged. In the rainy season, 2.5 to 3-foot water remain stranded in agriculture lands, he added.

Farmer Rejaul Sharif of the village said, "In the last winter paddy cutting time, my one acre ripe paddy fields got submerged. It cost me about Tk 2 lakh loss."

Dashmina Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nafisa Naz Neera said, "I have already inspected the area. If written complaint is received, then necessary measures will be taken."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dudhani-Kalsindur road at Dhoubarua turns into death trap
Two murdered in Naogaon, Gaibandha
Seven killed, 15 injured in road mishaps
Strawberry farming earns profit in Thakurgaon
10,000 acre agri-land under threat for dyke on Dashmina canal
Two crushed under train in Jamalpur, Feni
Five drown in Pirojpur, Bhola, Madaripur
Siblings ‘hacked to death’ by uncle in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Fruit trader hacked to death by muggers in Gazipur
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft