

10,000 acre agri-land under threat for dyke on Dashmina canal



Local influential people took settlement of the canal as fake landless and have made dykes halting irrigation.



The canal has flowed through ward no. 6 and 8 of Purba Alipura Village under Alipura Union in the upazila. This canal would be used for agriculture irrigation before.



Victim farmers said, despite complaining several times to the department concerned and public representatives, they are getting no remedy. They demanded opening the canal for public interest.



According to local sources, 90 per cent people of this village are dependent on agriculture. From 2001 to 2006, local influential people showing them landless took settlement of Khas land of the canal.



A farmer of Purba Alipura Village Nannu Matabbar said, "Local influential have taken settlement of the canal. We have been suffering for about 20 years."



Another Fazle Ali Hawladar of the village said, none of them are landless who have taken settlement; they all are solvent. They have dug ponds and raised dykes blocking the water extraction, he added.



He further said, about 10,000 acres of land have been damaged. In the rainy season, 2.5 to 3-foot water remain stranded in agriculture lands, he added.



Farmer Rejaul Sharif of the village said, "In the last winter paddy cutting time, my one acre ripe paddy fields got submerged. It cost me about Tk 2 lakh loss."



Dashmina Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nafisa Naz Neera said, "I have already inspected the area. If written complaint is received, then necessary measures will be taken."



