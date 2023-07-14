Two crushed under train in Jamalpur, Feni







JAMALPUR: A former army official was killed when he was hit by a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The incident took place in Shafipur area of the upazila at around 7 am.

The deceased was identified as Sanower Jahan Shimul, 28, son of Jahangir Molla, a resident of Bhimganj Jangaldi area under Balairchar Union of the upazila. He served in Bangladesh Army for four years before retiring.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jamalpur Railway Police Station (PS) Abdus Sattar said the Dhaka-bound Brahmaputra Express train ran over Shimul when he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.



Md Gulzar Hossain, officer-in-charge of the PS, confirmed the incident.

FENI: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



According to railway police, local people spotted the body of a person lying on rail track in Alokdia area in the afternoon and informed Feni Railway Station Police Camp.



On information, railway police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Feni Railway PS SI Amjad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.



Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Feni, in three days.JAMALPUR: A former army official was killed when he was hit by a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The incident took place in Shafipur area of the upazila at around 7 am.The deceased was identified as Sanower Jahan Shimul, 28, son of Jahangir Molla, a resident of Bhimganj Jangaldi area under Balairchar Union of the upazila. He served in Bangladesh Army for four years before retiring.Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jamalpur Railway Police Station (PS) Abdus Sattar said the Dhaka-bound Brahmaputra Express train ran over Shimul when he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.Md Gulzar Hossain, officer-in-charge of the PS, confirmed the incident.FENI: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.According to railway police, local people spotted the body of a person lying on rail track in Alokdia area in the afternoon and informed Feni Railway Station Police Camp.On information, railway police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.The body was, later, sent to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Feni Railway PS SI Amjad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.