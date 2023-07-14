Video
Home Countryside

Five drown in Pirojpur, Bhola, Madaripur

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Five people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Bhola and Madaripur, in three days.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A madrasa student drowned in a canal in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Obaidullah, 14, son of Mamunur Rashid, a resident of Muktarkathi Village in the upazila. He was a student of Garta Ehyaye Ulumuddin Quaomi and Hafizia Madrasa in the area.  

It was known that Obaidullah went missing in a canal adjacent to the madrasa at around 11:30 am while he along with classmates was bathing in it.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered his body from the canal after two hours of frantic effort.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kawkhali Police Station (PS) Md Jakaria confirmed the incident.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Ward No. 1 under Farazganj Union of the upazila at around 10 am.
Deceased Halima Khatun, 4, was the daughter of Md Jamal Mia, a resident of the area.

According to the deceased's family members, the child slipped into the pond in the morning while playing beside it.

Realising her absence, they started searching for her and found her body was floating in the pond.
She was then taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family     members.
Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Three people drowned as a bulkhead sank in the Arial Khan River in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The accident took place in Char-Kamarkandi area under Nikhli Union of the upazila at around 4:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Alauddin, 45, son of Sirajul Islam, hailed from Ahmmedpur Union in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola; Isa Hossain, 22, son of Afzal Hossain, from Lohagara Upazila in Narail; and Ekramul, 36, son of Fazlur Rahman, from Kawnia Upazila in Rangpur District.

Quoting locals, Kalatal River Police Outpost In-Charge Md Shahidul Islam said the bulkhead was returning to the bank of the river after finishing digging sand from the river.

When it reached in the middle of the river in the afternoon, the bulkhead capsized due to strong wave. At that time, three workers went missing there.

Being informed, river police rushed to the scene and recovered three bodies of the missing workers after a long search.

Superintendent of Madaripur Police Md Masud Alam Khan confirmed the incident.


