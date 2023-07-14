Video
Siblings ‘hacked to death’ by uncle in Kishoreganj

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


KISHOREGANJ, July 13: A young man and his sister were allegedly hacked to death by their uncle in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mahmudul Islam Alamgir, 30, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Uttar Kurimara Village under Shahedal Union in the upazila, and his sister Nadira, 21.
Their parents and brother were also seriously injured in the incident.

According to local sources, the deceased's father Shamsul Haque had a dispute with his brother Abdul Quadir over a boundary of their house.

Following this, on Thursday morning, some people including Abdul Quadir and his son Arman started hitting Alamgir with sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.

Alamgir's father, mother, brother and sister were also injured while they were trying to save him.
The injured were rescued and taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Among the injured, Nadira was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as her condition deteriorated further.  

Later on, she died at the MMCH while undergoing treatment there.

Officer-in-Charge of Hossainpur Police Station Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in in this regard.


