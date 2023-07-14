Couple among three get life term for killing woman





JOYPURHAT, July 13: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people including a couple to life-term of imprisonment for killing a woman in Panchbibi Upazila on May 12, 2000.



Joypurhat District and Sessions Court Judge Md Nur Islam delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.





The court also fined them Tk 12,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year and two months in prison.



The convicts are Ataur Rahman, 65, his wife Merina Begum, 50, and Amjad Hossain, 60. All are residents of Harenda Village under the upazila.



According to the case statement, the deceased Manjila alias Murshida got a amount of Tk 18,000 after her father passed away.



Later on, Ataur lured the deceased to steal her money saying that he will arrange a good marriage of her and took her to his house. On May 12, 2000, Ataur along with his two cohorts killed her by pouring poison on her throat.



On May 13, they informed the deceased's mother Khaleda Bewa that Murshida committed suicide by taking poison but she suspected that Murshida might have been killed by them.



On May 14, Khaleda lodged a case with Panchbibi Police Station accusing the three persons.



The investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Abu Obaida submitted a charge-sheet to the court on July 14, 2001.



After examining the evidences, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday.



