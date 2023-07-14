Nine people found dead in five districts







KISHOREGANJ: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Itna and Sadar upazilas of the district in four days.



Fire Service personnel recovered the body of a fisherman, who went missing after a boat capsized in the Dhanu River on Monday, from Balda Ferry Ghat area under Itna Upazila in the district after two days on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Muslim Mia, 50, son of Mondal Miah, hailed from Sreepur Village in Jamalganj Upazila under Sunamganj District.



According to local sources, a bulkhead loaded with stones got stuck on the bank of the Dhanu River in Balda Ferry Ghat area under Itna Sadar Union in Itna Upazila of the district on Monday night.



At that time, Muslim Mia fell into the river and went missing there while he along with other workers was trying to unload the bulkhead.



Being informed, Itna Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and started a rescue operation.

Itna Fire Service Station Commander Md Nasir Uddin said the body of the missing fisherman was recovered from the river after two days of attempt.



Later on, the body has been handed over to the police, the Fire Service official added.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Austagram Police Station (PS) Mohammad Murshed Zaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, police recovered the body of a local leader of Awami League (AL) from a pond beside his house in the district town on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Badal Rahman, 62, District Industry and Commerce Affairs Secretary of AL and former president of Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



At around 8 pm on Saturday, Badal went out of the house for a walk. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body floating on water in a pond beside his house on Sunday morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and identified it as the body of AL leader Badal.

The body was, later, sent to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Superintendent of Police in Kishoreganj Mohammad Rassel Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



Meanwhile, Ataur Rahman Khan Milon, elder brother of the deceased, claimed that his younger brother was murdered by someone and later, the murderer tried to dump the body after throwing it into the pond.



LALMONIRHAT: The body of a farmer, who along with two others went missing as a boat capsized in the Teesta River on Sunday morning, has been recovered after 30 hours of the incident from Hatibandha Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ahedul Islam, 50, a resident of South Gaddimari Village under Singimari Union in the upazila.



On Sunday afternoon, members of Hatibandha Fire Service Station recovered Shafiqul Islam's body from five kilometres away from the accident spot and Fazlul Haque's body from two kilometres away from the scene on Sunday night, said Monir Hossain, an official of the Fire Service Station.



Earlier, on Sunday morning, the three people went missing after a boat capsized when a group of 18 to 20 farmers were crossing the Teesta River riding on the boat.



Hatibandha PS OC Shah Alam confirmed the incident, adding that three bodies of the missing men were recovered from the river and legal steps have been taken in this regard.



NOAKHALI: Four people were found dead in separate incidents in Subarnachar and Hatiya upazilas of the district in two days.



Police recovered the strangled body of a professional motorcyclist from a canal in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Md Karim, 25, son of Md Belal, a resident of Dhansiri Ashrayan Prakalpa in Mannan Nagar Village under Channandi Union in Hatiya Upazila of the district.



Police sources said some students of a local madrasa saw the body in a sluice canal adjacent to Jobayer Bazar Tanisha Project in Ward No. 7 under Purba Charbata Union in Subarnachar Upazila at around 8 am and screamed.



Hearing their scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police suspected that miscreants might have strangled Karim to death before snatching his motorcycle on Sunday night.



Char Jabbar PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Joynal Abedin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



Meanwhile, two minor boys, who went missing on Friday morning, were found dead in a paddy field in the upazila in the morning.



The deceased were identified as Antar, 6, son of Nur Nabi Fakir, and Russel, 5, son of Ahjar Uddin.



They were residents of Maijchara Hekim Market area under Sonadia Union in the upazila and cousin brothers in relation.



According to the deceased's family members, Antar and Russel went to play near their house on Friday morning, but did not return home.



They started searching for the duo in several areas of the upazila and their relatives' house, but could not locate them.



Later on, two pedestrians saw the bodies of the duo were floating on water in a paddy field on Sunday morning and started screaming for help.



Locals rushed there and recovered the bodies from the scene.



Hatiya PS OC Md Amir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that on information, police visited the scene and legal steps would be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, the body of a man, who went missing as a trawler capsized in the bay in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday, was recovered on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim alias Roma, son of late Abdul Halim, a resident of Ward No. 6 Borodeil area under Burirchar Union in the upazila.



It was known that a fishing trawler, named FB Fatema, capsized in the bay on Thursday during a storm. About 20 fishermen were rescued alive at that time, but Abdur Rahim went missing.



Later on, his body was found floating on water on Sunday morning.



Being informed, the deceased's relatives recovered the body.



Burirchar Union Parishad Chairman Fakhrul Islam confirmed the incident.



SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman, who went missing on Tuesday, from Shibchar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Jhorna Begum, 40, daughter of Hakim Ali Munshi, a resident of Madbarerchar Village under Madbarerchar Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, Jhonra got married with one Khokon Miah after being divorced for several times and started living in her father's house.



After getting married, the couple often used to quarrel with each other. On Tuesday afternoon, Jhorna went missing from her house.



Realising Jhorna's absence, her family members started searching for her and found the decomposed body of her in a bamboo cluster near their house on Saturday afternoon after four days of her missing.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Senior Assistant Superintendent of Madaripur District Police Anisur Rahman said, "The deceased's husband Khokon Mia went missing for the past few days.



Police are searching for him and the actual reason behind the death could be known after getting the autopsy report and investigation."



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a mentally-imbalanced woman from a beel in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Abeda Khatun, 35, daughter of late Ajmat Ali, a resident of Baraitar Village under Ganapaddi Union in Nokla Upazila of the district.



Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the Dakshin Nakshi Beel in Kalaspara Union in Nalitabari Upazila at around 9:30 pm on Thursday and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's family members said Abeda was a mentally-imbalanced woman. On Thursday afternoon, she went out of the house and had missing since then. They assumed that she might have drowned in the beel.



Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident.



