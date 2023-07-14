Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Divided ASEAN struggles to reach united Myanmar stance

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

JAKARTA, July 13: ASEAN foreign ministers were still working for a united position on the Myanmar crisis Thursday, a day after the bloc's ministerial meeting ended.

Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a military coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February 2021, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations chair Indonesia had on Wednesday urged a political solution to the crisis at two-day foreign minister talks.

More than two years after the coup, the divided 10-member bloc's peace efforts remain fruitless, as the junta ignores international criticism and refuses to engage with its opponents.

By Thursday, ministers had still not agreed on a communique.

A Southeast Asian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a joint text was still being worked out.

A second diplomat attending the meetings told AFP on condition of anonymity the delay was because "they are working on the language on Myanmar" and a joint communique could arrive as late as Friday.

An early draft seen by AFP on Tuesday had left a section on Myanmar blank, as the group wrangled over its content and language.

The second diplomat said some countries want outright re-engagement with the junta, while others are pushing for a five-point plan agreed two years ago with Myanmar's rulers to remain the basis for re-engagement.

This confirmed the "deep divisions within ASEAN on the Myanmar issue", the diplomat added.

Thailand has launched a separate track to the ASEAN efforts, speaking directly with the Myanmar junta and other actors in the conflict.

Last month, Bangkok hosted the junta's foreign minister for controversial "informal talks" that further split the bloc.

Then on Wednesday, on the second day of ASEAN talks, Thailand's top diplomat announced that he met last week with Suu Kyi -- who has been detained since the coup, and jailed by a junta court for a total of 33 years.

Don Pramudwinai said he met the Nobel laureate on Sunday in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw and said she was in "good health" and "encouraged dialogue".

Don "freely discussed what he wanted" with Suu Kyi, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in an audio statement posted by the military's information team Thursday, adding that her health was "good".

On Thursday, Don told reporters: "It has been two years now, (and) not much improvement. So there must be re-engagement with Myanmar."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden to meet Finnish leader after NATO summit
China's top diplomat says Beijing, Moscow to deepen ties
Military ties to take centre stage as Modi visits France
Russia attacks Kyiv for third night in a row, one killed in south Ukraine
Divided ASEAN struggles to reach united Myanmar stance
Germany unveils new approach to more 'assertive' China
Russia ready to discuss enhanced cooperation in food area with ASEAN: Lavrov
G7 vows long-term arms supplies to help Ukraine


Latest News
Fruit trader hacked to death by muggers in Gazipur
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft