Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Germany unveils new approach to more 'assertive' China

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103


BERLIN, July 13: Germany published a new policy to contend with a more "assertive" China Thursday, after months of fractious debate on an effective strategy toward Berlin's top trade partner.

Seeking a balance between competing interests of the EU's biggest economy, the document overhauls Germany's stance toward China as a "partner, competitor and systemic rival".
"Our aim is not to decouple (from Beijing). But we want to reduce critical dependencies in future," Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted, saying Berlin had "reacted to a China that has changed and become more assertive".

The 64-page blueprint, which the government said was embedded in the European Union's approach to China, aimed to be "realistic but not naive", Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

The document is the product of months of wrangling within the German government over its strategy toward China.

While Baerbock of the Greens has pushed for a more hawkish line and a greater emphasis on human rights, Scholz, a Social Democrat, has backed a more trade-friendly stance.

The new China policy marks a finely calibrated balance of the two within the ruling coalition, the product of what Baerbock called "finding compromises... the lifeblood of democracies".    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden to meet Finnish leader after NATO summit
China's top diplomat says Beijing, Moscow to deepen ties
Military ties to take centre stage as Modi visits France
Russia attacks Kyiv for third night in a row, one killed in south Ukraine
Divided ASEAN struggles to reach united Myanmar stance
Germany unveils new approach to more 'assertive' China
Russia ready to discuss enhanced cooperation in food area with ASEAN: Lavrov
G7 vows long-term arms supplies to help Ukraine


Latest News
Fruit trader hacked to death by muggers in Gazipur
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft