Germany unveils new approach to more 'assertive' China

BERLIN, July 13: Germany published a new policy to contend with a more "assertive" China Thursday, after months of fractious debate on an effective strategy toward Berlin's top trade partner.Seeking a balance between competing interests of the EU's biggest economy, the document overhauls Germany's stance toward China as a "partner, competitor and systemic rival"."Our aim is not to decouple (from Beijing). But we want to reduce critical dependencies in future," Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted, saying Berlin had "reacted to a China that has changed and become more assertive".The 64-page blueprint, which the government said was embedded in the European Union's approach to China, aimed to be "realistic but not naive", Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.The document is the product of months of wrangling within the German government over its strategy toward China.While Baerbock of the Greens has pushed for a more hawkish line and a greater emphasis on human rights, Scholz, a Social Democrat, has backed a more trade-friendly stance.The new China policy marks a finely calibrated balance of the two within the ruling coalition, the product of what Baerbock called "finding compromises... the lifeblood of democracies". �AFP