Rashid sees T20 series as preparation for Asia Cup and World Cup







"We are well prepared for the Asia Cup. We got this good practice in a win. We need to keep that momentum for the Asia Cup and World Cup," Rashid said on Thursday ahead of the first T20 International against Bangladesh.



Unlike his opposite number Shakib Al Hasan, he didn't directly speak about winning the two T20s in the series, instead he emphasized on giving 100 percent in the ground.

"It is preparation for us. I don't think about the result, and I don't put that pressure on the teams. For me, the most important thing is preparation and giving 100 percent in the ground," he said.



"As long as you think about that, more often than not you will get the right results. If we just think about winning these two games, get the trophy, these will come later. Our main focus is to get better each day.



In recent times, the away team didn't win here. But now the conditions are different. We are using it as preparation for next year's T20 World Cup."



While Afghanistan's bowling has been tremendous and suited for all conditions, their batting remains a spot of bother, something which was widely exposed during the third ODI. Bangladesh bowled them out for just 126 runs and then won the game by seven wickets. But Rashid pinned hope on the batters, saying that if they continue to play against quality opponents, their batters will get better and better.



"We need to get better in batting as well. We have had enough time in international cricket. We have the skills and talent. It is just about performing in the batting as well," Rashid who is the captain of Afghanistan T20 format, said.



" If we can get couple of batters like them, especially in the middle overs where we struggle in the longer format. If we fulfill that department, we can be winning more games. But still, you need to play games against quality teams. The batters who did well against Bangladesh in the ODIs, I feel that they should play more cricket around the world. Gurbaz and Ibrahim playing in leagues will give them the experience to get better. In the next three to five years, we can fulfill that department."



While many batters got it tough to read Rashid, the bowler himself said he wants to maintain the correct line and length as he believes, if he makes any error in line and length, he will be punished. "I don't really believe in these things, whether a batsman reads me or not. You have to bowl in the right areas on the day. My focus is on where I have to land the ball and what kind of preparation should I have for specific conditions," he said. �BSS

