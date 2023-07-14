Video
Emotion hits Litu as Choton neglects his calls

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

Following a 1-1 match with Nepal, Bangladesh head coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu attended a post-match briefing where he became emotional because his long-time friend and former colleague Golam Rabbani Choton didn't receive his phone calls.

Litu said, "Choton and I are long-time friends. We played football together and had worked as coaches for these women for a long-time. We were more than colleagues."

Afterwards, he said crying, "The disheartening fact for me is that I called Choton several times before the match and he didn't receive my calls."

The emotional coach took some time to recover and added, "We missed him here."

It was the first match of the women's team after Choton's resignation. In the match, Nepal came from behind a goal to hold back the host Bangladesh in a 1-1 margin.



