Emotion hits Litu as Choton neglects his calls







Litu said, "Choton and I are long-time friends. We played football together and had worked as coaches for these women for a long-time. We were more than colleagues."



Afterwards, he said crying, "The disheartening fact for me is that I called Choton several times before the match and he didn't receive my calls."

The emotional coach took some time to recover and added, "We missed him here."



It was the first match of the women's team after Choton's resignation. In the match, Nepal came from behind a goal to hold back the host Bangladesh in a 1-1 margin.



