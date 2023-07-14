

Nepal tames Bangladesh 1-1



The first half of the match was uneventful as no goal was scored in this half.



Bangladesh fans had to wait till the 65th minute to celebrate the first goal of their favourite team. The best scorer of the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship and Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun opened the net after receiving a delivery from striker Shaheda Akter Ripa.

People might say that the result would be different if Sabina had not missed a golden opportunity in the 75th minute.

Ace-striker Sabina was in a one-to-one situation with Nepalese skipper cum custodian Anjila Tumbapo Subba near the edge of the box but could not beat the onrushing custodian.



The best keeper from South Asia as well as Bangladesh, Rupna Chakma saved the post quite a few times throughout the match. But, all her effort became fruitless after digesting a goal in the first minute of the injury time.



Bangladesh was happy to finish the second half with a one-goal lead. But Nepal's Sabitra Bhandari soon wiped out the smile on opponents' faces.



Four minutes were added as injury time. In the first minute of the injury time, a mistake of defender Masura Parvin cost the team as Nepal's famed striker Sabitra Bhandari exploited the opportunity with a quick shot to hit the far post.



Masura, who only recovered from a severe injury a few weeks ago, burst into tears afterwards.



Nepal was close to scoring a lead in the last minute of the match. But Sabitra failed to utilise the opportunity.



Even though Bangladesh could not win the match after taking the lead, it was not a surprise that the team still managed to play in such a style.



Bangladesh had not played a single international match after the final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in September last year. It was a long gap.



On the other hand, Nepal played four international matches, two against India and the rest against Vietnam. Nepal did not win any of those four matches. But the booters were in the game for the time and that is why their spirit was high.



The good thing was that the Bangladesh booters were able to restore their team combination in the second half. The acting-Head Coach also said that four of the booters from the previous team were not in the team on the day and it was something the current team had to adjust.



Those four players including defender Akhi, striker Anuching, Sajeda and Sirat Jahan Swapna left the national team due to different reasons.



The biggest change was at the dugout where Mahbubur Rahman Litu stood instead of SAFF-winning coach Golam Rabbani Chhoton.



Choton resigned from the post of head coach two months ago. Litu was given the charge of these booters for the series. But, Choton who was seen enjoying the match from the gallery was greatly missed in the dugout.



Now, Bangladesh will get ready for the second match of the series to be played on Sunday at the same venue.



