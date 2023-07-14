

Tigresses finally beat India



India won the toss and opted to bat first but had been struggling to sustain in the middle from the early as they lost their opener Smriti Mandhana in the second over of the game. Mandana departed just after opening the account while another opener Shafali Verma got out on 11. A 45-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues skipper Harmanpreet Kaur kept India to the upper hand and visitors were looking to post a good total.



Bangladesh however, came back strongly after departures of Jemimah and Harmanpreet on 28 and 40 respectively. None of the later touring batter could even reach a double-digit figure but Yastika Bhatia (12) as India were able to post a decent total of 102 runs for nine wickets.

Rabeya Khan picked three wickets for 16 run while Sultana Khatun took two for 17. Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun and Shorna Akter shared one wicket each.



Bangladesh in reply, reached the winning post losing six wickets with 10 balls to go though their opener Shathi Rani got out early scoring 10 off 10. One down batter Dilara Akter's quick dismissal on one put Bangladesh on danger but a thankful 46-run partnership between Shamima Sultana and skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti kept the hosts in the race. Jyoti returned to the dugout scoring 14 runs while Shamima missed a fifty for eight runs being unluckily run out but by this time she placed her side in a safe place.



Fall of Shorna (2) and Sultana Khatun (12) raised tension in Bangladesh for a while but Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter were equal to the task to ensure team's victory remaining unbeaten on seven and 10 runs respectively.



Shamima Sultana of Bangladesh was adjudged the Player of the Match while Harmanpreet Kaur was named the Player of the Series for her accumulated 84 runs.



The two sides will engage a three-match ODI series, matches of which are slated for July 16, 19 and 22 respectively at the same venue.



Bangladesh Women's cricketers on Thursday beat their Indian counterparts by four wickets in the 2nd of the three-match WT20i after dominating bowling and batting. They thereby, avoided whitewash disgrace as they lost earlier two matches of the series including a close eight-run defeat in the 2nd match.India won the toss and opted to bat first but had been struggling to sustain in the middle from the early as they lost their opener Smriti Mandhana in the second over of the game. Mandana departed just after opening the account while another opener Shafali Verma got out on 11. A 45-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues skipper Harmanpreet Kaur kept India to the upper hand and visitors were looking to post a good total.Bangladesh however, came back strongly after departures of Jemimah and Harmanpreet on 28 and 40 respectively. None of the later touring batter could even reach a double-digit figure but Yastika Bhatia (12) as India were able to post a decent total of 102 runs for nine wickets.Rabeya Khan picked three wickets for 16 run while Sultana Khatun took two for 17. Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun and Shorna Akter shared one wicket each.Bangladesh in reply, reached the winning post losing six wickets with 10 balls to go though their opener Shathi Rani got out early scoring 10 off 10. One down batter Dilara Akter's quick dismissal on one put Bangladesh on danger but a thankful 46-run partnership between Shamima Sultana and skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti kept the hosts in the race. Jyoti returned to the dugout scoring 14 runs while Shamima missed a fifty for eight runs being unluckily run out but by this time she placed her side in a safe place.Fall of Shorna (2) and Sultana Khatun (12) raised tension in Bangladesh for a while but Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter were equal to the task to ensure team's victory remaining unbeaten on seven and 10 runs respectively.Shamima Sultana of Bangladesh was adjudged the Player of the Match while Harmanpreet Kaur was named the Player of the Series for her accumulated 84 runs.The two sides will engage a three-match ODI series, matches of which are slated for July 16, 19 and 22 respectively at the same venue.