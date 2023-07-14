

Tigers confident of winning start in T20i



The under-light affair will commence at 6:00pm (BST) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.



The 10th ranked Afghan's are breathing on Bangladesh's shoulder with three rating point's deficit. A 2-0 series win will pull Afghanistan above Bangladesh. So, it's very important series, in which Bangladesh are going to get full set of fit players.

Liton Das will pair with Rony Talukder to open the innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain will make long batting line up while Shamim Patowari can be seen as the finisher alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz.



Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman can be seen as the quick while possibility of Nasum Ahmed's inclusion can't be ignored in place of Shamim if Shakib prefers to go with three spinners.



Afghanistan on the contrary, are all set to prolong their dominance over Bangladesh with their mighty spin attack combining Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mojeeb Ur Rahman. Considering his experience of playing in and against Bangladesh, Afghanistan bring back their veteran opener Mohammad Shehjad, who is a regular face in BPL. Shehjad will join with Rahmanullah Gurbaz to open the innings. Inform Gurbaz had hit a ton in the 2nd ODI few days back.



The biggest strength for the touring side is having a number of all-rounders. So, they will be able to play with a number of quick as well. Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah and Fazalhaq Farooqi will be seen as quick bowlers as skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will get Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran and Shahidullah as batters. Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat and Fazalhaq Farooqi are also ready to prove them.



SICS produces a lot of runs while weather forecast shows heavy downpour during the game as toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as many runs as they can.

