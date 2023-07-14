Over 3 lakh women avail savings scheme thru bKash app







Digital savings service has gained huge popularity among all especially women as they get everything including opening savings schemes of banks and financial institutions of their choice or depositing monthly instalments in bKash app.



Taking the benefit of digital savings, more than 300,000 women have already opened savings schemes of 4 banks and a financial institution through bKash app to ensure financial security of their own and famil, says a press release.

Currently, customers can avail monthly savings schemes from IDLC Finance, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), Dhaka Bank, City Bank and Brac Bank through bKash app. They can avail monthly schemes of BDT 500, BDT 1,000, BDT 2,000 and BDT 3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.

Shaila Akhter, a housewife lives in Dhaka, said, "It is quite difficult to go to a bank branch and open a savings account after managing my family and children. Likewise, depositing instalment every month is also challenging. That's why I could not manage savings account despite having a strong will. However, bKash's savings schemes through app has made it easier for women like me. Now we can easily open savings scheme and deposit monthly installment through bKash app. I have opened savings scheme for the future education expense of my daughter".

Amena Khatun, who joins her first job at a diagnostic center in Rajbari after finishing her study, said, "Entire amount is usually spent after getting monthly salary. Monthly savings through bKash is a very good option to save some out of my earnings. After getting salary, I keep adequate balance in my bKash account for monthly instalment to be deducted automatically through bKash app. It is very convenient that I do not have to give extra effort to deposit money every month. Moreover, I can save money at banks without going there".

From opening savings account to depositing monthly instalments, customers can receive the total amount upon maturity through bKash app. Even a customer can withdraw savings amount at any stage through bKash app. A customer availing a saving scheme will be notified before each due date to keep sufficient balance in the account. They can also see all the important information 'Live' from the bKash app, including total savings amount, savings period, and profits. Customers can also Cash Out the full amount including interest without any charge.



