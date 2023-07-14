IMF board approves $3bn Pakistan deal





WASHINGTON, July 13: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday that it has approved a $3 billion loan agreement for Pakistan, unlocking crucial funding for the troubled South Asian economy.In a statement, the IMF said its executive board gave the green light to the nine-month standby arrangement, in order "to support the authorities' economic stabilization program."This follows a staff-level agreement between the fund and Pakistan announced last month, and the latest approval allows an immediate disbursement of around $1.2 billion.Pakistan has suffered from a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt amid a fraught political environment -- following the removal of the country's former prime minister Imran Khan.Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has reached a record low against the dollar and the country is struggling to afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output. �AFP