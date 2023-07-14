NBR corrects its letter, says Abul Kasem Khan not tax defaulter





The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday corrected its earlier letter sent to the FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) regarding tax payer's information of the candidate vying for post of directors in the upcoming FBCCI election.The letter from NBR stated that the potential Director candidate of FBCCI election, Abul Kasem Khan, is not a tax defaulter, says a press release."It is worth mentioning that Abul Kasem Khan is a regular tax payer of the Large Tax Payers' Unit (LTU) and he was also awarded as the best tax payer in FY2013-14," accoding to a press release sent by Abul Hasan Fazle Rabbi, Additional Executive Secretary (PR), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Abul Kasem Khan is the former President of DCCI and Director Candidate for the upcoming FBCCI election 2023-2025 nominated from DCCI.