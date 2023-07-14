Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR corrects its letter, says Abul Kasem Khan not tax defaulter

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday corrected its earlier letter sent to the FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) regarding tax payer's information of the candidate vying for post of directors in the upcoming FBCCI election.
The letter from NBR stated that the potential Director candidate of FBCCI election, Abul Kasem Khan, is not a tax defaulter, says a press release.

"It is worth mentioning that Abul Kasem Khan is a regular tax payer of the Large Tax Payers' Unit (LTU) and he was also awarded as the best tax payer in FY2013-14," accoding to a press release sent by Abul Hasan Fazle Rabbi, Additional Executive Secretary (PR), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Abul Kasem Khan is the former President of DCCI and Director Candidate for the upcoming FBCCI election 2023-2025 nominated from DCCI.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 3 lakh women avail savings scheme thru bKash app
IMF board approves $3bn Pakistan deal
8 BD manufacturers to participate in Texworld Sourcing USA
NBR corrects its letter, says Abul Kasem Khan not tax defaulter
Card-based forex transactions rise to Tk 660cr in May
Stocks rise further on buying
ICAB delegates meet ICAEW President in London
RMG exports to India cross $1 billion


Latest News
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft