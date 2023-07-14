Card-based forex transactions rise to Tk 660cr in May





However, the card-based foreign currency transactions decreased in April to Tk 536.7 crore from Tk 610.57 crore in March 2022-23.



This is because travelers can easily carry card -based foreign currency and use it for payments abroad, eliminating the need to carry large amounts of cash. The ease of obtaining foreign currency through cards from banks led to a significant growth in card-based foreign currency transactions.

Since May 2022, the use of cards for foreign currency transactions has steadily risen, as travelers found it more convenient to use abroad due to dollar shortage in the country's financial market. The transaction volume through cards was Tk 358 crore in May 2022.

Bankers said people used foreign currency from their debit and credit cards mostly during traveling abroad. Using cards for foreign currency transactions offers convenience to travelers. They can easily carry and use their cards for payments, eliminating the need to carry large amounts of cash.

Besides, the shortage of dollars in the country's banks and exchange houses has contributed to an increase in card usage by travelers to cover their expenses overseas. Bankers also mentioned that the ease of obtaining foreign currency through cards from banks led to a significant growth in card-based foreign currency transactions in the financial year.

Cards, especially those issued by international payment networks like Visa or Mastercard, are widely accepted around the world. Travelers mainly use the foreign currency available on their cards to pay for expenses such as airfare, travel costs, hotel bookings and shopping, they said.

As per Bangladesh Bank rules, each cardholder can spend up to $12,000 a year as their personal entitlement. However, the growth in foreign currency transaction through cards was putting pressure on currency market, bankers said.

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell to $30 billion on July 9 from record $48.6 billion in August 2021. Continued sales of the foreign currency to settle import payment obligations reduced the foreign reserves of the country.

BB injected more than $13.5 billion in the financial system from in FY23 in order to facilitate banks in making import payments obligations. In the first 11 months of FY23, the country's import payments reached $64.76 billion and trade deficit was $17.16 billion.



Card-based foreign currency transactions reached a new peak at Tk 660 crore in May, as travelers were increasingly using the system for convenience, according to Bangladesh Bank data.However, the card-based foreign currency transactions decreased in April to Tk 536.7 crore from Tk 610.57 crore in March 2022-23.This is because travelers can easily carry card -based foreign currency and use it for payments abroad, eliminating the need to carry large amounts of cash. The ease of obtaining foreign currency through cards from banks led to a significant growth in card-based foreign currency transactions.Since May 2022, the use of cards for foreign currency transactions has steadily risen, as travelers found it more convenient to use abroad due to dollar shortage in the country's financial market. The transaction volume through cards was Tk 358 crore in May 2022.The card-based foreign currency transactions amounted to Tk 6,349 crore in July-May of the recently concluded financial year 2022-23 compared with Tk 2,546 crore in the same period of FY22.Bankers said people used foreign currency from their debit and credit cards mostly during traveling abroad. Using cards for foreign currency transactions offers convenience to travelers. They can easily carry and use their cards for payments, eliminating the need to carry large amounts of cash.Besides, the shortage of dollars in the country's banks and exchange houses has contributed to an increase in card usage by travelers to cover their expenses overseas. Bankers also mentioned that the ease of obtaining foreign currency through cards from banks led to a significant growth in card-based foreign currency transactions in the financial year.Cards, especially those issued by international payment networks like Visa or Mastercard, are widely accepted around the world. Travelers mainly use the foreign currency available on their cards to pay for expenses such as airfare, travel costs, hotel bookings and shopping, they said.As per Bangladesh Bank rules, each cardholder can spend up to $12,000 a year as their personal entitlement. However, the growth in foreign currency transaction through cards was putting pressure on currency market, bankers said.The country's foreign exchange reserves fell to $30 billion on July 9 from record $48.6 billion in August 2021. Continued sales of the foreign currency to settle import payment obligations reduced the foreign reserves of the country.BB injected more than $13.5 billion in the financial system from in FY23 in order to facilitate banks in making import payments obligations. In the first 11 months of FY23, the country's import payments reached $64.76 billion and trade deficit was $17.16 billion.