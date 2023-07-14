Stocks rise further on buying





At the close of the trading DSE's main index DSEX rose by 4.31 points to 6,341 points while DSE Shariah index increased by 4.67 points to 1,379 points and DS-30 index increased by 2.67 points to 2,197 points.

According to DSE data, a total of 20.63 crore shares and units of 371 companies were bought and sold in the market on Thursday. Tk 750.85 crore has been transacted. Tk 855.19 crore was traded on the previous day. That is, the transaction has decreased compared to the previous day.

Among the companies traded on the day, the price increased for 80. On the contrary, the prices of shares and mutual funds of 106 companies have decreased, while the prices of 185 companies have remained unchanged. Shares of Phuong Food were top of the trade on DSE on Thursday. After that, Delta Life's shares are in the second most traded position. Next in the list are shares of Square Pharma.

Besides, shares of BNO Lub-Ref, Associate Oxygen, Royal Tulip Sea Pearl, Orion Infusion, Phuang Ceramic, Rupali Life and Generation Next Limited were in the top 10 respectively.



