Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:06 PM
Home Business

Stocks rise further on buying

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Thursday the last trading day of the week an investors maintained buying.
At the close of the trading DSE's main index DSEX rose by 4.31 points to 6,341 points while DSE Shariah index increased by 4.67 points to 1,379 points and DS-30 index increased by 2.67 points to 2,197 points.
According to DSE data, a total of 20.63 crore  shares and units of 371 companies were bought and sold in the market on Thursday. Tk 750.85 crore has been transacted. Tk 855.19 crore was traded on the previous day. That is, the transaction has decreased compared to the previous day.
Among the companies traded on the day, the price increased for 80. On the contrary, the prices of shares and mutual funds of 106 companies have decreased, while the prices of 185 companies have remained unchanged. Shares of Phuong Food were top of the trade on DSE on Thursday. After that, Delta Life's shares are in the second most traded position. Next in the list are shares of Square Pharma.
Besides, shares of BNO Lub-Ref, Associate Oxygen, Royal Tulip Sea Pearl, Orion Infusion, Phuang Ceramic, Rupali Life and Generation Next Limited were in the top 10 respectively.
The main index of the CSE increased by 13.63 points to 18,731 points. Shares and units of 212 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 70 have increased, 60 have decreased and 82 have remained unchanged. At the end of the day, Tk 15.73 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Shares of Tk 14.34 crore were traded on the Wednesday.


