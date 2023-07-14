Video
ICAB delegates meet ICAEW President in London

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) Md. Moniruzzaman met Mark Rhys, president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) at Moorgate Place in London on Wednesday.

The other members of ICAB delegation were Council Member NKA Mobin, ICAB UK Management Chapter Chairman AKM Fazlur Rahman and Chief Operating Officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique.

During the meeting, Sarah Prescott, global relationships manager, and Daniel Westley, senior international business development manager at ICAEW, were also present, said a press release.

The ICAB team discussed a wide range of professional issues including learning and professional development, students' pathway scheme, academic curriculum and capacity building of the ICAB.

The ICAB has been working with the Institute of Chartered Accountants inEngland and Wales (ICAEW) as the learning and professional development partner and recognized tuition provider of ICAEW since 2009, the release added.


