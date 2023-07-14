Video
Friday, 14 July, 2023
Green Climate Fund okays two $80m project proposals of PKSF

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved two project proposals of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) to combat the adverse impacts of climate change.
The $50 million 'Resilient Homestead and Livelihood Support to the Vulnerable Coastal People of Bangladesh (RHL)' project will enhance climate resilience for the vulnerable coastal communities, and the $30 million 'Extended Community Climate Change Project-Drought (ECCCP-Drought)' aims to increase resilience of the people living in the drought-prone areas of Bangladesh.
The GCF Board approved the project proposals in its 36th meeting held in Incheon, South Korea on 13 July 2023, says a press release.
PKSF is a 'Direct Access Entity' of GCF, established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
The 5-year RHL project will finance development of climate-resilient housing and salinity-resilient livelihood technologies while raising awareness about the impacts of climate change among more than 362,475 vulnerable people in seven coastal districts.
On the other hand, the 4-year ECCCP-Drought project will assist in installing water infrastructure, re-excavating existing ponds and canals, following drought-adaptive cropping patterns and planting drought-tolerant crop varieties, directly benefitting more than 215,000 people in three drought-prone northwestern districts of Bangladesh. Earlier, PKSF implemented two projects financed by GCF.


