|
Green Climate Fund okays two $80m project proposals of PKSF
|
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved two project proposals of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) to combat the adverse impacts of climate change.
The $50 million 'Resilient Homestead and Livelihood Support to the Vulnerable Coastal People of Bangladesh (RHL)' project will enhance climate resilience for the vulnerable coastal communities, and the $30 million 'Extended Community Climate Change Project-Drought (ECCCP-Drought)' aims to increase resilience of the people living in the drought-prone areas of Bangladesh.
The GCF Board approved the project proposals in its 36th meeting held in Incheon, South Korea on 13 July 2023, says a press release.
PKSF is a 'Direct Access Entity' of GCF, established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
The 5-year RHL project will finance development of climate-resilient housing and salinity-resilient livelihood technologies while raising awareness about the impacts of climate change among more than 362,475 vulnerable people in seven coastal districts.