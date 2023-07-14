Green Climate Fund okays two $80m project proposals of PKSF





The $50 million 'Resilient Homestead and Livelihood Support to the Vulnerable Coastal People of Bangladesh (RHL)' project will enhance climate resilience for the vulnerable coastal communities, and the $30 million 'Extended Community Climate Change Project-Drought (ECCCP-Drought)' aims to increase resilience of the people living in the drought-prone areas of Bangladesh.

The GCF Board approved the project proposals in its 36th meeting held in Incheon, South Korea on 13 July 2023, says a press release.

PKSF is a 'Direct Access Entity' of GCF, established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The 5-year RHL project will finance development of climate-resilient housing and salinity-resilient livelihood technologies while raising awareness about the impacts of climate change among more than 362,475 vulnerable people in seven coastal districts.



The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved two project proposals of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) to combat the adverse impacts of climate change.The $50 million 'Resilient Homestead and Livelihood Support to the Vulnerable Coastal People of Bangladesh (RHL)' project will enhance climate resilience for the vulnerable coastal communities, and the $30 million 'Extended Community Climate Change Project-Drought (ECCCP-Drought)' aims to increase resilience of the people living in the drought-prone areas of Bangladesh.The GCF Board approved the project proposals in its 36th meeting held in Incheon, South Korea on 13 July 2023, says a press release.PKSF is a 'Direct Access Entity' of GCF, established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).The 5-year RHL project will finance development of climate-resilient housing and salinity-resilient livelihood technologies while raising awareness about the impacts of climate change among more than 362,475 vulnerable people in seven coastal districts.On the other hand, the 4-year ECCCP-Drought project will assist in installing water infrastructure, re-excavating existing ponds and canals, following drought-adaptive cropping patterns and planting drought-tolerant crop varieties, directly benefitting more than 215,000 people in three drought-prone northwestern districts of Bangladesh. Earlier, PKSF implemented two projects financed by GCF.