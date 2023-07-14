Video
Call to provide insurance coverage for mariners

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Maritime Law Society (BMLS) has organised an international seminar to review the current complexities and opportunities of marine insurance claims and coverage.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Managing Director Commodore Ziaul Haque inaugurated the forum as the chief guest at a hotel in Chattogram City recently, according to a press statement released on Wednesday.

In his speech, Ziaul Haque emphasised the importance of the seminar in creating awareness about the scope of the cover provided by Marine Insurance Policies.

More than 150 participants, including Bangladeshi ship owners, representatives from shipping companies, government officials, international experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from various fields, took part in the programme.

The seminar discussed various issues regarding enhancing the knowledge of the stakeholders of the maritime industry related to the law of marine insurance, with a special focus on marine insurance claims and the scope of coverage under various marine insurance policies. West of England, Marine Claim Office (MCO), and Tysers are the sponsors, and MCLaw Services is the technical partner of the conference.         

The seminar brought together leading ship owners, shipbuilders, shipping lines, ship agents, prominent marine insurers, academicians, maritime lawyers, and experts from various fields to discuss marine insurance and other relevant topics.

SR Shipping deputy managing director Sarwar Jahan and chief executive officer Mehrul Karim brought up various issues related to marine insurance in their speeches.

Five renowned national and international experts, including Enam Hussain and Suzanne Byrne from the West of England, Marine Claims Office (MCO) chairman Chris Kilbee and senior adjusting manager James Kilbee and BMLS president Mohiuddin Abdul Kadir made keynote speeches in the session.

The experts shared extensive legal knowledge and expertise, which provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of the marine insurance claims and the scope of the coverage.

Tysers managing director Chris Sydenham moderated the discussion. The participants had the opportunity to exchange ideas, share experiences, and network with industry peers.

In her closing remarks, MCLaw Services Head of Chambers Advocate Shweata Mishra expressed her gratitude to the participants and organisers for their contribution to the success of the seminar.

As someone who specialises in marine insurance, she brought up various issues in a nutshell in her speech regarding marine insurance as a whole.


