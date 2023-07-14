

EIB VP visits India to discuss investment in clean energy



Peeters will meet Raj Nath Singh, Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of Power, Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and banking leaders at the G20 Infrastructure Investors Dialogue, says a press release.



The aim is to confirm the EIB's commitment to future investment under the EU-India Connectivity Partnership, in support of the European Green Deal and the EU Global Gateway strategy, and in support of India's own ambitious agenda on climate, renewable energy, connectivity and sustainable finance, in particular by supporting projects with strong climate action benefits.

The EIB delegation will also meet Shri Sushil Kumar, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL), to discuss future projects and to visit the Agra Metro project backed by a 250 million euro EIB loan.



"The European Investment Bank, the EU bank, is committed to supporting transformational private and public investment across India, improving access to finance by entrepreneurs and addressing the challenges of a changing climate," the press release quoted Peeters as saying.



India is a key country of operations for the EIB and hosts the EIB regional representation for South Asia. Over the last 30 years, the EIB has supported public and private sector investment in the country. My financial and technical colleagues and I look forward to discussing how to strengthen economic resilience to existing and new challenges and enhance the impact of future EIB engagement in India," said EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters.



On Sunday 16 July, Peeters will attend the G20 Infrastructure Investors Dialogue (IID), an official G20 event organised during the third meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. EIB delegation to meet ministers and banking leaders gathering at a G20 event.



EIB to visit Agra Metro - one of the EIB's transport projects in the country. India is the largest beneficiary of EIB transport financing outside Europe.



The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. As an AAA-rated, policy-driven EU financial institution, the EIB offers attractive financial terms - loans at competitive interest rates and with durations aligned with the projects they finance.



Through our partnerships with the European Union and other donors, we can often provide grants to further improve the development impact of the projects we support.



The EIB is the largest multilateral public bank in the world. In 2022 it financed around 10.8 billion euro in investments outside of the European Union via EIB Global, the arm of the EIB created that same year for activities beyond Europe.



Since the beginning of its operations in India in 1993, the EIB has supported 26 projects in the country and has invested close to 5 billion euro in transport, energy, agriculture, fisheries and forestry projects as well as India's small and medium enterprises.



