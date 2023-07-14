Video
Friday, 14 July, 2023
TikTok enhances safety and well-being of teenagers

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, has announced two significant initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of teenagers on the platform.
In response to valuable feedback from parents and caregivers, TikTok has expanded its content filtering capabilities within Family Pairing. This new feature enables parents or caregivers to further customize the content their teenagers come across while using the app, says a press release.
By utilizing the content filtering tool, caregivers can now curate a tailored viewing experience for their teens by filtering out specific words, hashtags, and themes that they deem inappropriate or unsuitable.
TikTok acknowledges the unique needs of every teenager and empowers caregivers to create a safer and more personalized environment for their teens within the app.
To ensure the development of a well-rounded and inclusive safety framework, TikTok collaborated with renowned experts, including the Family Online Safety Institute. Their expertise and insights allowed TikTok to strike a delicate balance between catering to caregivers' concerns and respecting teenagers' rights to engage and participate in the online world.
As part of this effort, TikTok offers transparency, allowing teenagers to view the keywords their caregivers have added. This transparency not only fosters open conversations about online boundaries and safety but also encourages mutual understanding between teenagers and their parents.
The new content filtering feature builds upon TikTok's existing Content Levels system, which is designed to prevent content with mature or complex themes from reaching users between the ages of 13 and 17.
By integrating parents' personalized content filters, TikTok strengthens its commitment to creating a safer and more suitable environment for teenagers on the platform.
In addition to Family Pairing, TikTok is proud to introduce its Youth Council, an initiative dedicated to giving young users a voice and actively involving them in shaping TikTok's policies and features.
The Youth Council will serve as a platform for teenagers to share their insights, ideas, and concerns, empowering them to contribute to the ongoing development of a safer and more inclusive TikTok community.
As the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, TikTok remains committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its users, particularly teenagers. With the introduction of enhanced Family Pairing features and the establishment of the Youth Council, TikTok continues to take proactive steps towards fostering a positive and responsible online experience for its millions of users worldwide.


