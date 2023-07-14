BRAC Bank TARA clients to enjoy special offers at Baah Store BRAC Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Baah Store Limited enabling new TARA cardholders to enjoy up to 20% discount on all products with an exclusive TARA voucher.





The existing TARA customers will also enjoy a 15% discount on online purchases, when the offers starts in the next month (August), says a press release.





Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking TARA, BRAC Bank; and Marina Huq, Co-founder; Mirajul Huq, Co-founder; and Shamira Mostafa, Baah Store Limited, and other senior officials from both organisations were present at the signing ceremony at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.





Baah (baahstore.com) is an exclusive Bangladeshi online and e-commerce brand of high-quality, hand-crafted designer biodegradable and upcycled lifestyle products. The online and e-commerce brand has earned a niche reputation for quality, refined lifestyle products and household goods such as bags, baskets, rugs, tableware, and assorted home decor pieces.



BRAC Bank TARA and Baah have recently won the country's first-ever SDG Brand Champion Award for Women Empowerment from the Bangladesh Brand Forum. As a value-based bank, BRAC Bank finds it most resonating for its ethos to build partnerships with sustainability-focused brands like Baah, which is focused on eco-friendly and upcycled products creating a social impact on women and rural artisanship.