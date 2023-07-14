Video
Friday, 14 July, 2023
Business

China’s exports fall most in 3 years

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, July 13: China's exports fell the most in three years in June, slumping a worse-than-expected 12.4 per cent year-on-year, as signs mount of stress from the struggling global economy and Chinese policymakers face growing pressure for stimulus measures.

Imports also fell more than expected, down 6.8 per cent, customs data showed on Thursday. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast exports to have shrunk 9.5 per cent and imports to have fallen 4.0 per cent.

Momentum in China's post-pandemic recovery has slowed after a brisk pickup in the first quarter, with analysts now downgrading their projections for the economy for the rest of the year as factory output slows in the face of persistently weak global demand.

Lv Daliang, a spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs, blamed the poor export performance on "a weak global economic recovery, slowing global trade and investment, and rising unilateralism, protectionism and geopolitics," in comments at a news conference in Beijing.    �Reuters



