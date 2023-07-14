China’s exports fall most in 3 years







Imports also fell more than expected, down 6.8 per cent, customs data showed on Thursday. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast exports to have shrunk 9.5 per cent and imports to have fallen 4.0 per cent.



Momentum in China's post-pandemic recovery has slowed after a brisk pickup in the first quarter, with analysts now downgrading their projections for the economy for the rest of the year as factory output slows in the face of persistently weak global demand.

