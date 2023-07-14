Video
US consumer inflation cools to lowest since early 2021

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

WASHINGTON, July 13: US consumer inflation cooled in June to its lowest rate since early 2021, according to government data released Wednesday -- an encouraging sign for policymakers battling cost-of-living pressures.

The key inflation gauge, the consumer price index (CPI), rose 3.0 percent from a year ago last month, the smallest increase since March 2021 and down from 4.0 percent in May, said the Labor Department.

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates rapidly over the last year to ease demand and bring down price growth.

While Fed officials have signaled that further rate hikes are likely needed to bring inflation back to their two percent target, the June CPI report will heighten market doubts about the number of additional increases needed down the line.

"Today's report brings new and encouraging evidence that inflation is falling while our economy remains strong," President Joe Biden said in a statement, lauding the progress made while maintaining low unemployment.

In a further positive sign, Labor Department data showed that the monthly "core" rate -- excluding the volatile food and energy components -- came to its lowest reading since late 2021, at 0.2 percent.

Wall Street stocks surged after the report, closing higher on hopes that inflation can come down without the world's biggest economy tipping into a recession.

"The economy is defying predictions that inflation would not fall absent significant job destruction," Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, said in remarks to the Economic Club of New York.

While "too many Fed officials have made it clear that they think further hikes are needed," suggesting another bump this month, a good CPI reading could change prospects as to whether a rise in September is still needed, Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a report.    �AFP


