

IBBL holds workshop on effective internal audit procedure



Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest. Presided over by K.M Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Principal of IBTRA (Current Charge), J Q M Habibullah, FCS, and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Nayer Azam and Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors of the bank conducted different session of the workshop. Around 100 executives and employees of the Audit and Inspection Division attended the workshop. �UNB



