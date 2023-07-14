Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD emerges 3rd top apparel supplier for Malaysia

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh was the third-largest apparel supplier to Malaysia, accounting for over 10 per cent of the market share during the first quarter of this year.

Malaysia imports apparel from Bangladesh and also receives raw materials, including fabric, from Bangladesh for its own textile sector. Trade data indicates that both countries can leverage their strengths in the textile industry to pursue a proposed free trade agreement (FTA). Recently, they agreed to explore the possibility of such a trade agreement, reports bdnew24.com.

During the Third Foreign Office Consultation held in Dhaka, a Malaysian trade delegation discussed various matters, including a potential trade agreement.

Malaysia imported apparel worth $48.943 million from Bangladesh in the first quarter of 2022, which accounted for 10.06 per cent of Malaysia's total apparel imports valued at $486.711 million. China and Singapore were the first and second largest suppliers, with market shares of 29.99 per cent and 14.39 per cent, respectively, according to date obtained from Fibre2Fashion's TexPro.

Last year, Malaysia imported apparel worth $2,051.032 million, with imports from Bangladesh valued at $234.673 million, accounting for 11.44 per cent of the total.

Malaysia exported fabric worth $14.694 million during January-March 2023, compared to $12.412 million in October-December 2022 and $13.272 million in January-March 2022. In 2022, fabric exports amounted to $53.527 million, $51.938 million in 2021, $36.560 million in 2020, and $42.722 million in 2019, as per TexPro.

Given that Bangladesh is one of the largest apparel exporters globally, the country requires raw materials for garment production. During the first quarter of this year, Bangladesh imported fabric worth $1,760.026 million. Malaysia accounted for a mere 0.83 per cent share, ranking seventh among fabric suppliers. There is significant potential for Malaysia to tap into this market in bilateral trade.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 3 lakh women avail savings scheme thru bKash app
IMF board approves $3bn Pakistan deal
8 BD manufacturers to participate in Texworld Sourcing USA
NBR corrects its letter, says Abul Kasem Khan not tax defaulter
Card-based forex transactions rise to Tk 660cr in May
Stocks rise further on buying
ICAB delegates meet ICAEW President in London
RMG exports to India cross $1 billion


Latest News
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft