2000 farmers get AB Smart Agri-Loan at Borhanuddin, Bhola

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to 2000 small and marginal farmers through smart cards in presence of Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury, Chairman, AB Bank Ltd at Borhanuddin, Bhola, says a press release.Member of parliament Ali Azam Mukul, Bhola-2 was present as chief guest and Swapan Kumar Das, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal was present as guest of honor. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presided over the program."The country is booming with the advancement of development, let us sustain the continuity of development under the leadership of our Prime Minister", said Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director.