

Raising lending rates to significantly impact cost of doing business



Question: How would you figure out the impact of the newly devised interest rate, SMART+3 percent as you say it will increase the costs of financing and doing business? Please elaborate how it will affect businesses.



Shahidul Islam: Certainly. The earlier business financing at 9 percent interest were relatively low, which provided a smooth and favorable environment for business. However, the introduction of SMART+3 percent interest which is based on a six-month moving average rate of treasury bills plus 3 percent will be much higher. This increase in cost of financing will directly affect businesses, as they will have to pay more to borrow. Consequently, production costs will rise, making it more challenging for businesses to remain competitive.

Question: You say the new lending rate without ceiling will have a negative impact on businesses. In what ways do you think it will impact private sector credits?



Shahidul Islam: The new SMART+3 percent interest rate will undoubtedly put additional pressure on private sector credits. The previous lending rates at 9 percent were already relatively high and the new rates will be further high adding burden on businesses seeking bank credit. It will make it more difficult for businesses to access affordable financing and will directly hinder business expansion and industrial growth.



Question: Inflation is a new concern for the economy and in your view increasing lending rates may not be an effective way to control it. Could you explain?



Shahidul Islam: Yes, inflation is indeed becoming a big concern and I believe increasing lending rates alone may not be an effective way to control it. The rise in financing costs will lead to higher production costs, which, in turn, will impact the prices of products. This inflationary pressure caused by increased business costs cannot be mitigated solely by raising lending rates. Many countries tried increasing deposit rates during the COVID-19 pandemic to control inflation, but the results were not satisfactory. Bangladesh is unlikely to achieve different outcomes in this regard, especially considering the global factors such as increased oil prices and food grain costs due to Ukraine war.



Question: You talked about effort for de-dollarization. How it may create problems for Bangladesh partially switching to trade transaction to other currencies, given its dependence on exports and remittances to major dollar economies. Please elaborate potential challenges and implications.



Shahidul Islam: Certainly. As a country heavily reliant on exports and remittances, Bangladesh may face challenges if the global financial landscape shifts away from dollar. Fluctuations in exchange rates and the potential impact on trade and remittances can create uncertainties for the country's economy. It becomes crucial for Bangladesh to weigh these challenges while diversifying its economic strategies to mitigate potential risks.



Question: Lastly, you mentioned the impact of lowering interest on saving tools, particularly which is affecting retired individuals and those with limited earnings. Could you explain how these changes have deprived them of benefits from their savings?



Shahidul Islam: Look; saving tools, such as fixed deposits or savings accounts have traditionally been a reliable source of income for retired individuals and people with limited earnings. These individuals depend on interest earned from their savings to meet their financial needs. However, with the lowering of interest rates, the returns on these savings have been reduced significantly. This has deprived these individuals of the expected benefits from their savings, impacting their financial security, stability and livelihood.



