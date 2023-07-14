Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HBM Iqbal awarded as AsiaOne's Bangladesh’s Best Chairman

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

HBM Iqbal awarded as AsiaOne's Bangladesh’s Best Chairman

HBM Iqbal awarded as AsiaOne's Bangladesh’s Best Chairman

The Founder Chairman of The Premier Bank Ltd, Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal (Ex-MP) has been awarded "Bangladesh's Best Bank Chairman 2022" by Singapore-based international business magazine 'AsiaOne'.

The Premier Bank Limited has also been awarded as "Bangladesh's Best Bank 2022" in the same event for outstanding contribution to the banking sector of Bangladesh, says a press release.

Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal received the prestigious "Bangladesh's Best Chairman-2022" award at the '20th Edition Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: Greatest Brands and Leaders 2023' event at JW Marriot Marquis Hotel, Dubai on Monday.

Moin Iqbal, Vice Chairman of The Premier Bank Limited also attended the ceremony and received the "Bangladesh's Best Bank-2022" on behalf of the Bank.

The award is a special honor bestowed by AsiaOne Magazine. Each year AsiaOne Magazine nominates the most prominent leaders for their exemplary success and selects a winner based on an analysis of financial performance of banks for the year 2022 by United Research Services (URS).

At the ceremony, Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal said as he received the award "I am humbled and inspired at being selected as the winner of 'AsiaOne' Magazines 'Bangladesh's Best Chairman 2022' category. Our motto 'Service First' means pushing boundaries and exceeding limitations every day to ensure 100pc customer satisfaction in our services. Today's success comes from the combined effort of all our customers, employees, well-wishers, partners and stakeholders across the board; I am dedicating this award to them."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 3 lakh women avail savings scheme thru bKash app
IMF board approves $3bn Pakistan deal
8 BD manufacturers to participate in Texworld Sourcing USA
NBR corrects its letter, says Abul Kasem Khan not tax defaulter
Card-based forex transactions rise to Tk 660cr in May
Stocks rise further on buying
ICAB delegates meet ICAEW President in London
RMG exports to India cross $1 billion


Latest News
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft