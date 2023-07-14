

HBM Iqbal awarded as AsiaOne's Bangladesh’s Best Chairman



The Premier Bank Limited has also been awarded as "Bangladesh's Best Bank 2022" in the same event for outstanding contribution to the banking sector of Bangladesh, says a press release.



Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal received the prestigious "Bangladesh's Best Chairman-2022" award at the '20th Edition Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: Greatest Brands and Leaders 2023' event at JW Marriot Marquis Hotel, Dubai on Monday.

Moin Iqbal, Vice Chairman of The Premier Bank Limited also attended the ceremony and received the "Bangladesh's Best Bank-2022" on behalf of the Bank.



The award is a special honor bestowed by AsiaOne Magazine. Each year AsiaOne Magazine nominates the most prominent leaders for their exemplary success and selects a winner based on an analysis of financial performance of banks for the year 2022 by United Research Services (URS).



At the ceremony, Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal said as he received the award "I am humbled and inspired at being selected as the winner of 'AsiaOne' Magazines 'Bangladesh's Best Chairman 2022' category. Our motto 'Service First' means pushing boundaries and exceeding limitations every day to ensure 100pc customer satisfaction in our services. Today's success comes from the combined effort of all our customers, employees, well-wishers, partners and stakeholders across the board; I am dedicating this award to them."



