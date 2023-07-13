Major rivers in North, NE regions swell







The Met Office predicted the possibility of extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern districts of Bangladesh and the adjoining upstream regions in India in next 24 hours.



For this reason, Teesta, Dharala and Dudhkumar rivers may rise rapidly at times during these periods, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of FFWC under Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) said, water of Brahmaputra, Jamuna and Padma rivers are in rising trend, which may continue in next 72 hours. On the other hand, the Ganges is stable which may continue in next 24 hours."



He also said that except the Kushiyara, all the rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country

are in rising trend which may continue in next 24 hours.



In next 24 hours, the Teesta at Dalia point may cross its danger level, Mehadi Hasan added.



Asked whether there the possibility of major flood, he said, "Low-lying areas adjoining to Teesta, Dharala and Dudhkumar are likely to be flooded, but there is no risk of major floods."



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday's bulletin, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall were very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 48 hours and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter, while isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on July 14-15 and Jharkhand during July 12-14.



Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 12-13, while in Meghalaya and Bihar on July 12.



Many areas of Sirajganj district including Char Jagannathpur village of Nishchintpur union of Kazipur upazila has disappeared due to river erosion. On the other hand, Jamuna water is rising rapidly and people on the river-bank areas are fearing erosion.



