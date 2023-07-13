Two faces of one event: Lack of transport and also tailback







The huge gathering of the leaders and activists of the two major parties and parked vehicles on the road side at the same time, city dwellers were in big trouble to reach their destinations.



Same time, the law enforcement agencies have also barred huge number of vehicles from entering the city at the entry points and some of them were sent back.

As a result, huge tail back was seen in the entry points especially at Savar, Aminbazar and Gabtoli, Ashulia, Tongi and Abdullahpur, Basundhara 300-feet, Sayedabad, Jatrabari and Shyampur and Babubazar and Basila area.



Due to the impact of the barrier created by law enforcement agencies by setting up makeshift check posts, most of roads were seen lack of public transports. But, the area of meeting venue, especially from Banglamotor and Maghbazar to Jatrabari and Sayedabad, Babubazar bridge to Malibagh, Shahjahanpur, Kamalapur area were almost blocked.



The city commuters have to face huge sufferings for transportation and traffic jams in the region.



Some ambulances were also seen to remain stuck in the congestion, according to the witnesses.



BNP started rally in Naya Paltan at 2:00 pm with its single point demand to abdicate the government within its deadline. The leaders and activists were seen marching towards Paltan since morning to join the rally.



Meanwhile, AL held a peace rally in front of South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Leaders and activists of the ruling party and affiliated organizations joined the rally from different parts of the city organized by Dhaka South and North city AL.



Due to the rallies of the two parties, severe traffic jams were seen on various roads of the capital.



On Wednesday at noon, private cars, auto-rickshaws, motorcycles, buses were seen stuck in signals for a long time at Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, VIP Road adjacent to the Hotel Intercontinental, Kakrail intersection. Ignoring the drizzling rain, the activists joined the programmes of their respective parties on foot. Pedestrians were also seen walking getting-off from buses and hired motorcycles.



Meanwhile, traffic on the roads of the capital is relatively less due to the rallies of the two parties. Due to heavy traffic, many buses turned back before reaching the destination.



Presence of huge forces of the law enforcement agencies including police was seen at various government offices and important points. Police were also seen setting up check posts at various entrances of the city.



At 10:30 am, the road leading to and from the Hanif flyover in Chankharpool area was very empty. There was no excess traffic on the roads in the Sikkha Bhaban, high court and press club areas.



While visiting at Shanir Akhra-Jatrabari area and it was found that traffic in Shanir Akhra, Kajla, Jatrabari and Gulisthan areas was normal since morning. However, as the day progressed, the traffic congestion in these areas increased.



Traffic was also normal in Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Rampura and Badda areas of the capital from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. There was no traffic jam on these roads without signals but as the day progressed the traffic congestion was increasing.



However, the city dwellers suffered from lack of public transports from the morning on Wednesday.



Transport owners operated less number of transports from the anxiety of political violence and vandalism. As the day was a working day so the office goers suffered more. They had to face drizzle during the day.



Ignoring the drizzle, the activists joined the programme of their respective parties on foot.



Pedestrians were also seen walking from buses and rented motorcycles.



There is political tension among the activists in the capital. The police was on alert to maintain the law and order situation around the counter rally and to ensure the safety of life and property.



According to the allegation of BNP, on the way to the rally, 13 leaders of Faridpur Chhatra Dal have been arrested. The BNP leaders complained that there were arrests, obstructions and attacks on the way. Police arrested the 13 leaders of Chhatra Dal and took them to Keraniganj police station.



Meanwhile, the police are searching Gabtoli and Aminbazar areas of the capital, focusing on the BNP rally. Dhaka District Police and Dhaka Metropolitan Police started this search from Wednesday morning.



It has been alleged that several BNP leaders and activists who came to attend the rally were arrested after their mobile phones were searched.



All eyes were now on the two rallies that the two parties are holding in Dhaka due to the dispute over the electoral system.



Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dhaka issued a warning on Tuesday regarding the counter rally, advising the citizens of the country to move with caution in the capital and the big cities of the country.



Prominent people of the country have also expressed concern about the programme. They advised political parties to avoid violence at all costs.



Due to the rallies of ruling Awami League (AL) and major opposition BNP held on Wednesday in two separate places within just one and a half kilometers, people of Dhaka witnessed severe traffic jams in some places including the main entry points of the city.The huge gathering of the leaders and activists of the two major parties and parked vehicles on the road side at the same time, city dwellers were in big trouble to reach their destinations.Same time, the law enforcement agencies have also barred huge number of vehicles from entering the city at the entry points and some of them were sent back.As a result, huge tail back was seen in the entry points especially at Savar, Aminbazar and Gabtoli, Ashulia, Tongi and Abdullahpur, Basundhara 300-feet, Sayedabad, Jatrabari and Shyampur and Babubazar and Basila area.Due to the impact of the barrier created by law enforcement agencies by setting up makeshift check posts, most of roads were seen lack of public transports. But, the area of meeting venue, especially from Banglamotor and Maghbazar to Jatrabari and Sayedabad, Babubazar bridge to Malibagh, Shahjahanpur, Kamalapur area were almost blocked.The city commuters have to face huge sufferings for transportation and traffic jams in the region.Some ambulances were also seen to remain stuck in the congestion, according to the witnesses.BNP started rally in Naya Paltan at 2:00 pm with its single point demand to abdicate the government within its deadline. The leaders and activists were seen marching towards Paltan since morning to join the rally.Meanwhile, AL held a peace rally in front of South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Leaders and activists of the ruling party and affiliated organizations joined the rally from different parts of the city organized by Dhaka South and North city AL.Due to the rallies of the two parties, severe traffic jams were seen on various roads of the capital.On Wednesday at noon, private cars, auto-rickshaws, motorcycles, buses were seen stuck in signals for a long time at Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, VIP Road adjacent to the Hotel Intercontinental, Kakrail intersection. Ignoring the drizzling rain, the activists joined the programmes of their respective parties on foot. Pedestrians were also seen walking getting-off from buses and hired motorcycles.Meanwhile, traffic on the roads of the capital is relatively less due to the rallies of the two parties. Due to heavy traffic, many buses turned back before reaching the destination.Presence of huge forces of the law enforcement agencies including police was seen at various government offices and important points. Police were also seen setting up check posts at various entrances of the city.At 10:30 am, the road leading to and from the Hanif flyover in Chankharpool area was very empty. There was no excess traffic on the roads in the Sikkha Bhaban, high court and press club areas.While visiting at Shanir Akhra-Jatrabari area and it was found that traffic in Shanir Akhra, Kajla, Jatrabari and Gulisthan areas was normal since morning. However, as the day progressed, the traffic congestion in these areas increased.Traffic was also normal in Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Rampura and Badda areas of the capital from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. There was no traffic jam on these roads without signals but as the day progressed the traffic congestion was increasing.However, the city dwellers suffered from lack of public transports from the morning on Wednesday.Transport owners operated less number of transports from the anxiety of political violence and vandalism. As the day was a working day so the office goers suffered more. They had to face drizzle during the day.Ignoring the drizzle, the activists joined the programme of their respective parties on foot.Pedestrians were also seen walking from buses and rented motorcycles.There is political tension among the activists in the capital. The police was on alert to maintain the law and order situation around the counter rally and to ensure the safety of life and property.According to the allegation of BNP, on the way to the rally, 13 leaders of Faridpur Chhatra Dal have been arrested. The BNP leaders complained that there were arrests, obstructions and attacks on the way. Police arrested the 13 leaders of Chhatra Dal and took them to Keraniganj police station.Meanwhile, the police are searching Gabtoli and Aminbazar areas of the capital, focusing on the BNP rally. Dhaka District Police and Dhaka Metropolitan Police started this search from Wednesday morning.It has been alleged that several BNP leaders and activists who came to attend the rally were arrested after their mobile phones were searched.All eyes were now on the two rallies that the two parties are holding in Dhaka due to the dispute over the electoral system.Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dhaka issued a warning on Tuesday regarding the counter rally, advising the citizens of the country to move with caution in the capital and the big cities of the country.Prominent people of the country have also expressed concern about the programme. They advised political parties to avoid violence at all costs.