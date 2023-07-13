RMG exports to non-traditional markets increased by 31.38pc







On Wednesday, the Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) disclosed this.



According to EPB's 2022-2023 data, the country's garment exports to the European Union (EU) in the last fiscal year were US$21.40 billion. In the fiscal year 2022-23 which increased by 9.93 per cent to $23.52 billion.

However, at the same time, exports to some major EU markets such as Germany and Poland have declined significantly. Bangladesh's garment exports to Spain $3.37 billion, France $2.94 billion, Italy $2.27 billion, Denmark $1.28 billion and the Netherlands were $1.85 billion.



Meanwhile, in the fiscal year 2021-22, the amount of exports to the United States was $9.01 billion. In the fiscal year 2022-23 which decreased by 5.51 per cent to $8.51 billion. At the same time, exports to the UK and Canada increased by 11.78 per cent and 16.55 per cent respectively.



The apparel exports to non-traditional markets achieved a growth of 31.38 per cent in 2022-23 fiscal year. Among major non-traditional markets, exports to Japan, Australia and India crossed the $1 billion milestone. The non-traditional market share in total apparel exports increased by 17.82 per cent in FY 2022-23. In the financial year 2021-22, the growth rate was 14.96 per cent.



In this regard, BGMEA Director and Additional Managing Director of Denim Expert Ltd, Mohiuddin Rubel said, "Compared to the fiscal year 2021-22, exports in the European market have increased by 9.93 per cent to $52 billion in 2023. However, our apparel exports have declined in some major European markets. On the positive side, exports to non-traditional markets especially Japan, Australia and India are increasing."



Regarding the expansion of garment exports to non-traditional markets, Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "In 2021, due to the improvement of the Covid situation, sales of goods have increased in most countries of the world. Due to this, the increase in demand for clothing at the global level has had a positive effect on Bangladesh's clothing exports. Besides, cash incentives and duty-free market facilities are playing a special role in exporting garments to new markets."



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, said usually the United States, Canada and European countries are known as the traditional markets for garment exports. But apart from this, the market of Chile, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa and Russia is being considered as the new markets for garment export. Garment exports in these countries are increasing at an exponential rate.



He said that entrepreneurs are very interested in exporting clothes to new markets. BGMEA also encourages exporters not to depend only on major markets. Besides, he feels that 4 per cent cash incentive support is particularly useful in the case of exports to new markets.



The BGMEA President also said increasing the amount of cash incentives from 4 per cent to 5 per cent for expanding exports to non-traditional markets would be very effective in expanding exports. At the same time, he called for devaluing the Bangladeshi currency against the US dollar to increase garment exports.



Meanwhile, the government has set a target of export earnings of S$72 billion in the current fiscal 2023-24 including $62 billion from export of goods and $10 billion for the services sector.



The Commerce Minister said the export earnings target from goods and services for fiscal 2022-23 was $58 billion against which exports of $55.56 billion were materialized. This time, the export target at $72 billion is an increase of 11.59 per cent over last year.

