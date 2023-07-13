Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ctg 10 by-election on July 30

BNP out to foil it: Nasir

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 12: Ruling Awami League (AL) leaders on Wednesday expressed fears that BNP was out to foil the by-election in Chattogram-10 constituency due on July 30.

The constituency fell vacant after death of former minister Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury.

In an impromptu press conference called at Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday morning, AJM Nasiruddin, General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League and former Mayor of Chattogram alleged that BNP was trying to foil the by-election.

Nasir called upon BNP to refrain from any bid to foil the by-polls.

In an oblique reference to this political party Nasir said that it was hatching a conspiracy to disturb peace in the country.

He called upon the political parties to shun the path of violence and join the election.

AL candidate Mohiuddin Bacchu also spoke at the press conference attended by local leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken all the  preparations to hold the by-election.

Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer and Returning Officer said that none withdrew candidature.

Wednesday was the last day for withdrawing.

He said the lone independent candidate's nomination papers were found valid by the Election Commission (EC) in Dhaka.

He said that the symbols will be allocated today.

In all five candidates are in the race.

EC has appointed 4000 polling officers for 156 polling stations with1,251 booths.

According to the EC, 4,88,638 registered voters, 2,39,677 females and 2,48,938 males are eligible to vote in the by-election.

The candidates in the race are, Mohiuddin Bacchu of AL, Rashid Mia of Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, Shamsul Alam of Jatiya Party and Dipak Kumar Palit of Trinamool BNP.

AL's  29 local leaders, wife of former MP Afsarul Amin, his son and two brothers sought party nomination for the by-polls.

 Chattogram-10 constituency includes  Doublemooring, Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of  Chattogram port city.

EC sources said that polling officers will be provided training from July 21 to July 26.
Afsarul Ameen died of cancer on June 2.

The EC sources said all the polling centres would be monitored using CCTV cameras during voting.

Elected AL MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018, Afsarul Amin is a former Shipping Minister and Primary and Mass Education Minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major rivers in North, NE regions swell
Two faces of one event: Lack of transport and also tailback
RMG exports to non-traditional markets increased by 31.38pc
Dengue test fee fixed Tk 50 at public hospitals
Ctg 10 by-election on July 30
Banks want penalty interest against default loans back
Uzra Zeya meets PM today
5 die, record 1,246 patients hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
30 injured in Gopalganj clash, 8 arrested
Bangladesh women's team face Nepal tomorrow
Minor child drowns in Bhola pond
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says
Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs
Author Milan Kundera dies at 94
Existing legal structure sufficient for fair election: Law Secy tells EU
Woman killed in Madaripur road accident
Elderly man commits suicide in Dinajpur
EU delegation meets information minister
Most Read News
Ex-Gulshan thana OC, wife jailed in graft case
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
'BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand'
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Thousands turn up at AL rally venue
PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka on Thursday
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
BNP's nationwide roadmarch on July 18, 19 for one-point demand
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to meet PM Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft