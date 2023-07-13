Ctg 10 by-election on July 30







The constituency fell vacant after death of former minister Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury.



In an impromptu press conference called at Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday morning, AJM Nasiruddin, General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League and former Mayor of Chattogram alleged that BNP was trying to foil the by-election.

Nasir called upon BNP to refrain from any bid to foil the by-polls.



In an oblique reference to this political party Nasir said that it was hatching a conspiracy to disturb peace in the country.



He called upon the political parties to shun the path of violence and join the election.



AL candidate Mohiuddin Bacchu also spoke at the press conference attended by local leaders of the party.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken all the preparations to hold the by-election.



Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer and Returning Officer said that none withdrew candidature.



Wednesday was the last day for withdrawing.



He said the lone independent candidate's nomination papers were found valid by the Election Commission (EC) in Dhaka.



He said that the symbols will be allocated today.



In all five candidates are in the race.



EC has appointed 4000 polling officers for 156 polling stations with1,251 booths.



According to the EC, 4,88,638 registered voters, 2,39,677 females and 2,48,938 males are eligible to vote in the by-election.



The candidates in the race are, Mohiuddin Bacchu of AL, Rashid Mia of Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, Shamsul Alam of Jatiya Party and Dipak Kumar Palit of Trinamool BNP.



AL's 29 local leaders, wife of former MP Afsarul Amin, his son and two brothers sought party nomination for the by-polls.



Chattogram-10 constituency includes Doublemooring, Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of Chattogram port city.



EC sources said that polling officers will be provided training from July 21 to July 26.

Afsarul Ameen died of cancer on June 2.



The EC sources said all the polling centres would be monitored using CCTV cameras during voting.



Elected AL MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018, Afsarul Amin is a former Shipping Minister and Primary and Mass Education Minister.



