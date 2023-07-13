Uzra Zeya meets PM today







Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tushar confirmed this adding that a delegation of US top officials led by Uzra Zeya will meet with the Prime Minister today (Thursday).



On Wednesday Uzra Zeya, and US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu visited the UNHCR-run Rohingya registration centre at camp of Ukhiyia and Balukhali in Cox's Bazar.

They visited the Nutrition Centre, and Cultural Memory Centre and interact with the officials of almost all international organisations working in Cox's Bazar. The US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas and Refugee Coordinator Mackenzie Rowe were present.



They interacted directly with the Rohingya refugees in various programmes throughout the day.



Zeya and Lu returned to Dhaka in the afternoon after discussions with the government's refugee relief and repatriation officials in Cox's Bazar.



