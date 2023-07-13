Video
Uzra Zeya meets PM today

Polls, HR, trafficking, Rohingya issues to feature in talks

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya will meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning at 9:30am to discuss various issues including election, Human Rights, trafficking and Rohingya issues.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tushar confirmed this adding that a delegation of US top officials led by Uzra Zeya will meet with the Prime Minister today (Thursday).
 
On Wednesday Uzra Zeya, and US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu visited the UNHCR-run Rohingya registration centre at camp of Ukhiyia and Balukhali in Cox's Bazar.

They visited the Nutrition Centre, and Cultural Memory Centre and interact with the officials of almost all international organisations working in Cox's Bazar. The US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas and Refugee Coordinator Mackenzie Rowe were present.

They interacted directly with the Rohingya refugees in various programmes throughout the day.

Zeya and Lu returned to Dhaka in the afternoon after discussions with the government's refugee relief and repatriation officials in Cox's Bazar.



