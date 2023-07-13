Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5 die, record 1,246 patients hospitalised with dengue

Death toll rises to 88 this year

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The government has confirmed hospitalisations of 1,246 dengue patients in a day, the highest reported so far this year, taking the tally to 16,143.  

With five fatalities in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday, the death toll rose to 88, including 41 in the first 12 days of July, according to latest data published by the Directorate General of Health Services. In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.

On Wednesday morning, the hospitals were treating 3,791 dengue patients, including 2,530 in Dhaka, the DGHS said.

The majority of the new cases, 709, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients.

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has imposed a fine of Tk 5.83 lakh in 16 cases after finding Aedes larvae in several establishments on the fifth day of a month-long special mosquito eradication drive.    �Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major rivers in North, NE regions swell
Two faces of one event: Lack of transport and also tailback
RMG exports to non-traditional markets increased by 31.38pc
Dengue test fee fixed Tk 50 at public hospitals
Ctg 10 by-election on July 30
Banks want penalty interest against default loans back
Uzra Zeya meets PM today
5 die, record 1,246 patients hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
30 injured in Gopalganj clash, 8 arrested
Bangladesh women's team face Nepal tomorrow
Minor child drowns in Bhola pond
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says
Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs
Author Milan Kundera dies at 94
Existing legal structure sufficient for fair election: Law Secy tells EU
Woman killed in Madaripur road accident
Elderly man commits suicide in Dinajpur
EU delegation meets information minister
Most Read News
Ex-Gulshan thana OC, wife jailed in graft case
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
'BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand'
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Thousands turn up at AL rally venue
PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka on Thursday
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
BNP's nationwide roadmarch on July 18, 19 for one-point demand
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to meet PM Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft