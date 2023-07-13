5 die, record 1,246 patients hospitalised with dengue







With five fatalities in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday, the death toll rose to 88, including 41 in the first 12 days of July, according to latest data published by the Directorate General of Health Services. In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.



On Wednesday morning, the hospitals were treating 3,791 dengue patients, including 2,530 in Dhaka, the DGHS said.

The majority of the new cases, 709, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients.



Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has imposed a fine of Tk 5.83 lakh in 16 cases after finding Aedes larvae in several establishments on the fifth day of a month-long special mosquito eradication drive. �Agencies



