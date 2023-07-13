

AL places one-point counter demand: No polls sans Hasina



Urging the leaders and activists to be ready to enter the field at any time, Quader said, "The game will be played till the election. Do not leave the field. You will come when called."



The two major political parties of the country -Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-on Wednesday announced one-point counter demands. BNP's one-point demand is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina's government and AL announced that no election will be held without Sheikh Hasina's government as their one-point demand.

These announcements were made from the rally of the two parties at a distance of one and a half kilometers in Dhaka, at a time when the representatives of the United States and the European Union are visiting Bangladesh amid the opposing positions of the two main political parties regarding the next general election.



AL held a peace rally on the road next to the South Gate of Baitul Mokarram to counter BNP's rally at Naya Paltan demanding the fall of the government. Speaking there, Obaidul Quader, the General Secretary of the party, said BNP will lose if they come to the polls, because of that fear they 'hate' Sheikh Hasina.



However, the leader of the ruling party said, "We have not had an honest, popular and brave Prime Minister like Sheikh Hasina in the last 48 years."



We have not got an efficient administrator. We have never met such a successful diplomat. We don't want to lose Sheikh Hasina, he said adding that the people of Bangladesh love and like the honesty of the leader. They like the hard work and honesty of the leader.



Criticizing BNP, AL General Secretary said, "They (BNP) did not want Metrorail, Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Rooppur project. They don't even like Sheikh Hasina. Her (Sheikh Hasina) crime is that she works for development and dreamt of building a smart Bangladesh."



Obaidul Quader commented that there will be no compromise with those who have blood stains on their hands. He said, "Our leader has shown greatness. Despite the grenade attack on August 21, Sheikh Hasina ran to Gulshan after hearing the death news of Koko (Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman). But they did not open the door and allow her to enter."



"So, no compassion should be shown to such a party," he added.



Pointing at foreign diplomats the ruling party General Secretary Quader said, "You want a free and fair election, we also want a free fair election but we will resist anyone who will try to thwart this election process."



Urging the leaders and activists to stay in the field, Obaidul Quader said that it is July. August is the month of mourning. Then September, the programme will continue from there. Each month will have different programmes. Mass communication will continue along with mourning programmes in August.



Obaidul Quader urged the front and allied organizations of Awami League to be active. Addressing the Chhatra League, he said, "Students must hold rallies. There is not enough time. A lot of works are ahead." He urged the Mahila Awami League to hold women's rallies.



AL General Secretary commented that the dream of BNP of overthrowing the government has sunk in the mud of Naya Paltan.



He said, "BNP had many dreams. In December, their dream died in the cow market. Another dream is that after Hasina's resignation, elections under a non-partisan government, that dream is stuck in the muddy waters of Naya Paltan."



He said BNP is sacred of defeat by Sheikh Hasina so they want her resignation, he said adding that BNP knows by this defeat, they will be lost from politics.



Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the rally while AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Hasan Mahmud and Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossains and other leaders of AL and its allied organs also spoke in the peace rally.



In response to BNP's announcement of a one-point demand, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said they are also announcing a one-point demand and that is that there will be no election in the country without Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. And election must be held in accordance with the Constitution.Urging the leaders and activists to be ready to enter the field at any time, Quader said, "The game will be played till the election. Do not leave the field. You will come when called."The two major political parties of the country -Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-on Wednesday announced one-point counter demands. BNP's one-point demand is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina's government and AL announced that no election will be held without Sheikh Hasina's government as their one-point demand.These announcements were made from the rally of the two parties at a distance of one and a half kilometers in Dhaka, at a time when the representatives of the United States and the European Union are visiting Bangladesh amid the opposing positions of the two main political parties regarding the next general election.AL held a peace rally on the road next to the South Gate of Baitul Mokarram to counter BNP's rally at Naya Paltan demanding the fall of the government. Speaking there, Obaidul Quader, the General Secretary of the party, said BNP will lose if they come to the polls, because of that fear they 'hate' Sheikh Hasina.However, the leader of the ruling party said, "We have not had an honest, popular and brave Prime Minister like Sheikh Hasina in the last 48 years."We have not got an efficient administrator. We have never met such a successful diplomat. We don't want to lose Sheikh Hasina, he said adding that the people of Bangladesh love and like the honesty of the leader. They like the hard work and honesty of the leader.Criticizing BNP, AL General Secretary said, "They (BNP) did not want Metrorail, Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Rooppur project. They don't even like Sheikh Hasina. Her (Sheikh Hasina) crime is that she works for development and dreamt of building a smart Bangladesh."Obaidul Quader commented that there will be no compromise with those who have blood stains on their hands. He said, "Our leader has shown greatness. Despite the grenade attack on August 21, Sheikh Hasina ran to Gulshan after hearing the death news of Koko (Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman). But they did not open the door and allow her to enter.""So, no compassion should be shown to such a party," he added.Pointing at foreign diplomats the ruling party General Secretary Quader said, "You want a free and fair election, we also want a free fair election but we will resist anyone who will try to thwart this election process."Urging the leaders and activists to stay in the field, Obaidul Quader said that it is July. August is the month of mourning. Then September, the programme will continue from there. Each month will have different programmes. Mass communication will continue along with mourning programmes in August.Obaidul Quader urged the front and allied organizations of Awami League to be active. Addressing the Chhatra League, he said, "Students must hold rallies. There is not enough time. A lot of works are ahead." He urged the Mahila Awami League to hold women's rallies.AL General Secretary commented that the dream of BNP of overthrowing the government has sunk in the mud of Naya Paltan.He said, "BNP had many dreams. In December, their dream died in the cow market. Another dream is that after Hasina's resignation, elections under a non-partisan government, that dream is stuck in the muddy waters of Naya Paltan."He said BNP is sacred of defeat by Sheikh Hasina so they want her resignation, he said adding that BNP knows by this defeat, they will be lost from politics.Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the rally while AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Hasan Mahmud and Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossains and other leaders of AL and its allied organs also spoke in the peace rally.